Celebrate Laura Benanti's Birthday With a Look Back at Her Stage Career

By Playbill Staff
Jul 15, 2021
 
The Tony Award winner celebrates her birthday July 15.
Laura Benanti
Laura Benanti Marc J. Franklin

Tony Award winner Laura Benanti celebrates her birthday July 15.

Benanti made her Broadway debut in the 1998 revival of The Sound Of Music as the understudy for Maria before assuming the role full time. Throughout the course of her career, she has starred in Nine, The Wedding Singer, In the Next Room, and more, receiving Tony Award nominations for her work in Swing!, Into the Woods, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, and She Loves Me and winning the Best Featured Actress in a Musical Tony for her performance in Gypsy. She was last seen on Broadway as Eliza Doolittle in Lincoln Center Theater's Tony nominated production of My Fair Lady.

In addition to her stage career, Benanti has appeared on screen on TV shows such as The Playboy Club, Nashville, Supergirl, and TBS' The Detour, and Younger. In 2013, her television work intersected with her theatre roots in The Sound Of Music Live!, where she delivered an acclaimed performance as Elsa Schräder.

From Gypsy to Eliza: Celebrating the Career of Laura Benanti

From Gypsy to Eliza: Celebrating the Career of Laura Benanti

46 PHOTOS
Laura Benanti and Richard Chamberlain in <i>The Sound of Music</i>
Laura Benanti and Richard Chamberlain in The Sound of Music
Laura Benanti in <i>The Sound of Music</i>
Richard Chamberlain and Laura Benanti in The Sound of Music
Laura Benanti in <i>The Sound of Music</i>
Laura Benanti in The Sound of Music
Laura Benanti in <i>Into the Woods</i>
Laura Benanti in Into the Woods
Stephen Lynch and Laura Benanti in <i>The Wedding Singer</i>
Stephen Lynch and Laura Benanti in The Wedding Singer Joan Marcus
Laura Benanti in <i>The Wedding Singer</i>
Laura Benanti in The Wedding Singer Joan Marcus
Laura Benanti in <i>The Wedding Singer</i>
Laura Benanti in The Wedding Singer Joan Marcus
Boyd Gaines, Laura Benanti and Patti LuPone in <i>Gypsy</i>
Boyd Gaines, Laura Benanti, and Patti LuPone in Gypsy Joan Marcus
Laura Benanti in <i>Gypsy</i>
Laura Benanti in Gypsy Joan Marcus
Laura Benanti in <i>Gypsy</i>
Laura Benanti in Gypsy Joan Marcus
