Celebrate Laura Benanti's Birthday With a Look Back at Her Stage Career

The Tony Award winner celebrates her birthday July 15.

Benanti made her Broadway debut in the 1998 revival of The Sound Of Music as the understudy for Maria before assuming the role full time. Throughout the course of her career, she has starred in Nine, The Wedding Singer, In the Next Room, and more, receiving Tony Award nominations for her work in Swing!, Into the Woods, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, and She Loves Me and winning the Best Featured Actress in a Musical Tony for her performance in Gypsy. She was last seen on Broadway as Eliza Doolittle in Lincoln Center Theater's Tony nominated production of My Fair Lady.

In addition to her stage career, Benanti has appeared on screen on TV shows such as The Playboy Club, Nashville, Supergirl, and TBS' The Detour, and Younger. In 2013, her television work intersected with her theatre roots in The Sound Of Music Live!, where she delivered an acclaimed performance as Elsa Schräder.

