Celebrate Laurie Metcalf With a Look Back at Her Broadway Highlights

By Marc J. Franklin
Jun 16, 2020
 
The Tony and Emmy Award winner celebrates her birthday June 16.
Laurie Metcalf, 2018
Laurie Metcalf, 2018 Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Tony Award and Emmy Award winner Laurie Metcalf celebrates her birthday June 16.

Metcalf made her Broadway debut in My Thing Of Love in 1995. Throughout the course of her 25 years on Broadway, she has earned Tony Awards for her performances in A Doll’s House, Part 2 and Three Tall Women. She was last seen on Broadway in Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, which closed after nine previews due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to her stage work, Metcalf has also enjoyed a thriving career on screen, winning Emmy Awards for her work on Roseanne, an Oscar nomination for her performance in Lady Bird, and more.

My Thing of Love Playbill - May 1995
My Thing of Love
Brian Kerwin and Laurie Metcalf in My Thing of Love
Laurie Metcalf and Mark Blum in My Thing of Love
November Playbill - Opening Night
November
Laurie Metcalf in November.
Laurie Metcalf in November Scott Landis
Brighton Beach Memoirs Playbill - Opening Night
Brighton Beach Memoirs
Laurie Metcalf and Dennis Boutsikaris
Laurie Metcalf and Dennis Boutsikaris in Brighton Beach Memoirs Joan Marcus
Laurie Metcalf
Laurie Metcalf in Brighton Beach Memoirs Joan Marcus
(clockwise from top left:) Noah Robbins, Laurie Metcalf, Alexandra Socha, Jessica Hecht, Santino Fontana, Dennis Boutsikaris and Gracie Bea Lawrence
Cast of Brighton Beach Memoirs Joan Marcus
Cast of Brighton Beach Memoirs Joan Marcus
