Celebrate Laurie Metcalf With a Look Back at Her Broadway Highlights

The Tony and Emmy Award winner celebrates her birthday June 16.

Metcalf made her Broadway debut in My Thing Of Love in 1995. Throughout the course of her 25 years on Broadway, she has earned Tony Awards for her performances in A Doll’s House, Part 2 and Three Tall Women. She was last seen on Broadway in Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, which closed after nine previews due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to her stage work, Metcalf has also enjoyed a thriving career on screen, winning Emmy Awards for her work on Roseanne, an Oscar nomination for her performance in Lady Bird, and more.

