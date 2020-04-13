Celebrate Liz Callaway's Birthday With a Look Back at Her Obsessed! With Seth Rudetsky

The Tony nominee celebrates her birthday April 13.

Liz Callaway started her Broadway career in the Sondheim classic Merrily We Roll Along. Over the years, she starred in shows like Cats (replacing for Grizabella), Baby, and the original Miss Saigon, and is well known as the singing voice for Anya in the animated movie Anastasia. Still, she has taken some odd and alternative approaches to her music over the years: She claims that her singing voice has improved by talking to her cat and that her signature ending to a Baby tune was the result of a cold. Learn what we mean by watching her Obsessed! with Seth Rudetsky above.