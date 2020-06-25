Celebrate Mary Beth Peil's Birthday With Some Life Advice From The Tony Nominee

The Broadway and TV star was born on June 25.

Celebrate Tony nominee Mary Beth Peil's birthday June 25 by re-visiting her visit to the Playbill Studio where she shared valuable life advice—from career tips to dealing with roommates and the best Tinder pickup lines, the Broadway star offers some hilarious and useful strategies for succeeding in your professional and personal endeavors.

Peil made her Broadway debut in the 1985 revival of Rodgers and Hammerstein's The King and I as Anna, scoring a Tony nomination for her breakout role. The star has also appeared in productions of Nine, Sunday in the Park with George, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, Follies, The Visit, Les Liaisons Dangereuses, and most recently Anastasia. The latter scored Peil her second Tony nod in 2017.

The star also won an Obie award for her Off-Broadway work in the 1994–1995 season, starring in three separate productions that year: Missing Persons at Atlantic Theater Company, A Cheever Evening at Playwrights Horizons, and The Naked Truth at the WPA Theater.

In addition, TV fans might recognize Peil for her performances as Jackie Florrick in The Good Wife and Evelyn "Grams" Ryan in Dawson's Creek.

