Celebrate Mary Beth Peil's Birthday With Some Life Advice From The Tony Nominee

By Dan Meyer
Jun 25, 2020
 
The Broadway and TV star was born on June 25.

Celebrate Tony nominee Mary Beth Peil's birthday June 25 by re-visiting her visit to the Playbill Studio where she shared valuable life advice—from career tips to dealing with roommates and the best Tinder pickup lines, the Broadway star offers some hilarious and useful strategies for succeeding in your professional and personal endeavors.

Peil made her Broadway debut in the 1985 revival of Rodgers and Hammerstein's The King and I as Anna, scoring a Tony nomination for her breakout role. The star has also appeared in productions of Nine, Sunday in the Park with George, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, Follies, The Visit, Les Liaisons Dangereuses, and most recently Anastasia. The latter scored Peil her second Tony nod in 2017.

The star also won an Obie award for her Off-Broadway work in the 1994–1995 season, starring in three separate productions that year: Missing Persons at Atlantic Theater Company, A Cheever Evening at Playwrights Horizons, and The Naked Truth at the WPA Theater.

In addition, TV fans might recognize Peil for her performances as Jackie Florrick in The Good Wife and Evelyn "Grams" Ryan in Dawson's Creek.

Take a Look at Anastasia on Broadway

9 PHOTOS
Anastasia_Broadway_Production_Photos_2017_[0668]_Derek Klena, Christy Altomare in ANASTASIA on Broadway, Photo by Matthew Murphy, 2017_HR.jpg
Derek Klena and Christy Altomare Matthew Murphy
Anastasia_Broadway_Production_Photos_2017_[0698]_Christy Altomare and the cast of ANASTASIA in ANASTASIA on Broadway, Photo by Matthew Murphy, 2017_HR.jpg
Christy Altomare and the cast Matthew Murphy
Anastasia_Broadway_Production_Photos_2017_[0185]_Ramin Karimloo, Christy Altomare in ANASTASIA on Broadway, Photo by Matthew Murphy, 2017_HR.jpg
Ramin Karimloo and Christy Altomare Matthew Murphy
Anastasia_Broadway_Production_Photos_2017_[1972]_John Bolton, Caroline O’Connor, and the cast of ANASTASIA in ANASTASIA on Broadway, Photo by Matthew Murphy, 2017_HR.jpg
John Bolton, Caroline O’Connor, and the cast Matthew Murphy
Anastasia_Broadway_Production_Photos_2017_[2200] - Christy Altomare, Derek Klena in ANASTASIA on Broadway, photo credit Matthew Murphy 2017_HR.jpg
Christy Altomare and Derek Klena Matthew Murphy
Anastasia_Broadway_Production_Photos_2017_[3475]_Nicole Scimeca, Mary Beth Peil in ANASTASIA, on Broadway Photo by Matthew Murphy, 2017_HR.jpg
Nicole Scimeca and Mary Beth Peil Matthew Murphy
Anastasia_Broadway_Production_Photos_2017_[6090]_Christy Altomare in ANASTASIA on Broadway, Photo by Matthew Murphy, 2017_HR.jpg
Christy Altomare Matthew Murphy
Anastasia_Broadway_Production_Photos_2017_[4676]_ John Bolton, Christy Altomare, Derek Klena, and cast of ANASTASIA in ANASTASIA on Broadway, Photo by Matthew Murphy, 2017_HR.jpg
John Bolton, Christy Altomare, Derek Klena, and cast Matthew Murphy
Christy Altomare, Derek Klena, and cast
Christy Altomare, Derek Klena, and cast Matthew Murphy
