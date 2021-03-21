Celebrate Matthew Broderick With a Look at His Stage Career

The two-time Tony winner celebrates his birthday March 21.

Broderick made his Broadway debut in Brighton Beach Memoirs, earning a Tony Award for his performance as Eugene Jerome. In the time since, he has starred in The Producers, The Odd Couple, Nice Work If You Can Get It, and more, winning his second Tony Award for his performance as J. Pierrepont Finch in How To Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.

Broderick was last seen onstage in the Boston production of Plaza Suite, starring alongside his wife Sarah Jessica Parker.