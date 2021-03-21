Celebrate Matthew Broderick With a Look at His Stage Career

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photo Features   Celebrate Matthew Broderick With a Look at His Stage Career
By Hannah Vine
Mar 21, 2021
 
The two-time Tony winner celebrates his birthday March 21.
_Production_Photo_Broadway_Judy-Parfitt & Matthew-Broderick Night Must Fall_Matthew_Broderick_HR.jpg
Judy Parfitt and Matthew Broderick in Night Must Fall

Stage and screen star Matthew Broderick celebrates his birthday March 21.

Broderick made his Broadway debut in Brighton Beach Memoirs, earning a Tony Award for his performance as Eugene Jerome. In the time since, he has starred in The Producers, The Odd Couple, Nice Work If You Can Get It, and more, winning his second Tony Award for his performance as J. Pierrepont Finch in How To Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.

Broderick was last seen onstage in the Boston production of Plaza Suite, starring alongside his wife Sarah Jessica Parker.

Celebrate Matthew Broderick with a Look at His Theatre Highlights

Celebrate Matthew Broderick with a Look at His Theatre Highlights

33 PHOTOS
_Production_Photo_Broadway_Matthew-Broderick_Matthew_Broderick_HR.jpg
Matthew Broderick in Brighton Beach Memoirs Center Theatre Group/Ahmanson
_Production_Photo_Broadway_Matthew-Broderick & Elizabeth-Franz_Matthew_Broderick_HR.jpg
Matthew Broderick and Elizabeth Franz in Brighton Beach Memoirs
Matthew Broderick and Alan Ruck in Neil Simon's Biloxi Blues.
Matthew Broderick and Alan Ruck in Neil Simon's Biloxi Blues Jay Thompson
_Production_Photo_Broadway_Biloxi Blues_Matthew_Broderick_HR.jpg
Matthew Broderick and Penelope Ann Miller in Biloxi Blues
Matthew-Broderick, Megan-Mullally.jpg
Matthew Broderick and Megan Mullally in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying
Matthew-Broderick, Megan-Mullally 1.jpg
Megan Mullally and Matthew Broderick in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying
Megan-Mullally, Victoria-Clark, Matthew-Broderick.jpg
Megan Mullally, Victoria Clark, and Matthew Broderick in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying
_Production_Photo_Broadway_Pamela J. Gray & Matthew-Broderick Night Must Fall_Matthew_Broderick_HR.jpg
Pamela J. Gray and Matthew Broderick in Night Must Fall
_Production_Photo_Broadway_Judy-Parfitt & Matthew-Broderick Night Must Fall_Matthew_Broderick_HR.jpg
Judy Parfitt and Matthew Broderick in Night Must Fall
Nathan Lane and Matthew Broderick in The Producers.
Nathan Lane and Matthew Broderick in The Producers Paul Kolnik
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.