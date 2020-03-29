From Wicked to Noises Off!: Celebrate Megan Hilty’s Career Highlights

The actor celebrates her birthday March 29.

Stage and Screen star Megan Hilty celebrates her birthday March 29. Hilty made her Broadway debut as Glinda in Wicked joining the production in 2005. She would return to the Great White Way in 2009, starring in 9 to 5 as Doralee Rhodes. Hilty was last on the Broadway stage Noises Off as Brooke Ashton, in a performance that earned her a Tony nomination for Best Featured Actress in a Play.

In addition to her stage career, Hilty is known for her work in screen including her performance as Ivy Lynn in Smash, Patsy Cline in Patsy & Loretta, and more.