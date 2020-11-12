Celebrate Megan Mullally With a Look Back at Her Career Highlights

The stage and screen star, most known for her performances as Karen Walker in Will & Grace, celebrates her birthday November 12.

Though most known for her performance as Karen Walker in Will & Grace, Mullally has enjoyed a thriving career on the stage as well, making her Broadway debut as Marty in the 1994 revival of Grease. Since then she has starred in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Young Frankenstein, and It’s Only A Play.