Celebrate Megan Mullally With a Look Back at Her Career Highlights

By Marc J. Franklin
Nov 12, 2020
 
The stage and screen star, most known for her performances as Karen Walker in Will & Grace, celebrates her birthday November 12.
Stage and screen star Megan Mullally celebrates her birthday November 12.

Though most known for her performance as Karen Walker in Will & Grace, Mullally has enjoyed a thriving career on the stage as well, making her Broadway debut as Marty in the 1994 revival of Grease. Since then she has starred in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Young Frankenstein, and It’s Only A Play.

21 PHOTOS
Carlos Lopez, Jason Opsahl, Jessica Stone, Sam Harris, Ricky Paull Goldin, Megan Mullally, Hunter Foster, Heather Stokes, Rosie O'Donnell in the 1994 Broadway revival of Grease.
Carlos Lopez, Jason Opsahl, Jessica Stone, Sam Harris, Ricky Paull Goldin, Megan Mullally, Hunter Foster, Heather Stokes, Rosie O'Donnell in the 1994 Broadway revival of Grease. Stan Schnier / Carmen Schiavone
The cast of Grease in the recording studio Nick Sangiamo
Megan Mullally and Matthew Broderick How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying
Megan Mullally
Megan Mullally in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying
Megan Mullally, Victoria Clark and Matthew Broderick in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying
Megan Mullally and Matthew Broderick
Megan Mullally and Matthew Broderick in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying Ken Howard
Matthew Broderick and Megan Mullally in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying
Luba Mason, Matthew Broderick and Megan Mullally in the recording studio for How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying Joan Marcus/RCA Victor
Jeff Blumenkrantz, Lillias White, Matthew Broderick, Megan Mullally in the recording studio for How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying Joan Marcus/RCA Victor
Megan Mullally in rehearsal for Young Frankenstein Erin Baiano/ Paul Kolnik Studio
