Celebrate More Than 40 Years of Broadway's Evita

The musical, starring Patti LuPone and Mandy Patinkin, opened at the Broadway Theatre September 25, 1979.

The original Broadway production of Evita opened at the Broadway Theatre September 25, 1979. The production, directed by Harold Prince with choreography by Larry Fuller, played 17 previews and 1,567 performances before closing June 26, 1983. The production earned 11 Tony Award nominations, winning seven including Best Musical and for stars Patti LuPone and Mandy Patinkin.

Based on the life of Eva Perón, Evita tells the story of an obscure and ambitious actress who becomes the powerful and controversial first lady of Argentina. The musical features music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and a book and lyrics by Tim Rice.

Evita starred LuPone as Eva Perón, Patinkin as Che, Bob Gunton as Peron, Terri Klausner as Eva Perón/Person of Argentina, Jane Ohringer as Perón’s Mistress, and Mark Syers as Magaldi, with ensemble members Seda Azarian, Dennis Birchall, Peppi Borza, tom Carder, Robin Cleaver, Anny De Gange, Mark East, Megan Forste, Bridget Francis, Nicole Francis, Teri Gill, Carlos Gorbea, Pat Gorman, Rex David Hayes, Michael Lichtefeld, Carol Lugenbeal, Paula Lynn, Morgan MacKay, Peter Marinos, Sal Mistretta, Jack Neubeck, Marcia O’Brien, Nancy Opel, Michael Pastryk, Davia Sacks, James Sbano, David Staller, Michelle Stubbs, Robert Tanna, Clarence Teeters, Susan Terry, Phillip Tracy, David Vosburgh, Mark Waldrop, Sandra Wheeler, Brad Witsger, John Leslie Wolfe, Nancy Wood, and John Yost.

The production featured scenic, costume, and projection design by Timothy O’Brien and Tazeena Firth, lighting design by David Hersey, and sound design by Abe Jacob with stage management by George Martin, John Grigas, and Carlos Gorbea.

For the complete cast and creative team, visit PlaybillVault.com/Evita.