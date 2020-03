Celebrate National Puppy Day With These 15 Broadway Stars

Check out photos of Shoshana Bean, Matt Doyle, Andrew Keenan-Bolger, and more with their four-legged friends.

From Sandy in Annie to Bruiser in Legally Blonde, Broadway has always loved its dogs. But for many performers, their love of four-legged friends extends beyond the stage. In honor of national puppy day, Playbill is celebrating with Shoshana Bean, Matt Doyle, Andrew Keenan-Bolger and more—and their pups!