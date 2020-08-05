Celebrate National Underwear Day With a Look Back at The Skivvies' Shows

Photo Features   Celebrate National Underwear Day With a Look Back at The Skivvies' Shows
By Marc J. Franklin
Aug 05, 2020
 
Revisit highlights of the underwear-clad duo performing alongside Nick Adams, Ariana DeBose, and more.

August 5 marks National Underwear Day. And what better way to celebrate this important day than with a gallery of photos from everyone's favorite underwear-clad duo, The Skivvies?

Comprised of actor-musicians Nick Cearley and Lauren Molina, the musical duo have made a name for themselves playing stripped-down performances of pop and musical theatre covers with Broadway favorites. The band has played in in New York City and beyond, performing at venues including The Highline Ballroom, 54 Below, Joe’s Pub, Le Poisson Rouge, and more.

48 PHOTOS
Skivvies_54_Below_May_2017_HR
Nick Cearley and Lauren Molina Suzanne Fiore
A Very Skivvies Presidents Day_Green Room 42_2020_Ben Bogan and the Skivvies_HR.jpg
Ben Bogan and the Skivvies Heath Calvert
A Very Skivvies Presidents Day_Green Room 42_2020_Nick Cearley, Florrie Bagel, and Lauren Molina_HR.jpg
Nick Cearley, Florrie Bagel, and Lauren Molina Heath Calvert
A Very Skivvies Presidents Day_Green Room 42_2020_Timothy Hughes and the Skivvies_HR.jpg
Timothy Hughes and the Skivvies Heath Calvert
The Skivvies_Joe's Pub_1-30-2020_Andrew Keenan-Bolger_HR.jpg
Andrew Keenan-Bolger Joseph Marzullo/WENN
The Skivvies_Joe's Pub_1-30-2020_Roe Hartrampf_HR.jpg
Roe Hartrampf Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Skivvies_I Touch My Elf_2019_X_HR-17.jpg
Tom Berklund Stephanie Marie Oberle
Skivvies_I Touch My Elf_2019_X_HR-13.jpg
Marti Gould Cummings Stephanie Marie Oberle
The Skivvies_Rocky Horror Concert_2019_Marissa Rosen_HR_-2.jpg
The Skivvies_Rocky Horror Concert_2019_Marissa Rosen_HR_-2.jpg Steph Marie Oberle
The Skivvies_Rocky Horror Concert_2019_Lesli Margherita_HR_-2.jpg
The Skivvies_Rocky Horror Concert_2019_Lesli Margherita_HR_-2.jpg Steph Marie Oberle
