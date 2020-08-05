Celebrate National Underwear Day With a Look Back at The Skivvies' Shows

Revisit highlights of the underwear-clad duo performing alongside Nick Adams, Ariana DeBose, and more.

August 5 marks National Underwear Day. And what better way to celebrate this important day than with a gallery of photos from everyone's favorite underwear-clad duo, The Skivvies?

Comprised of actor-musicians Nick Cearley and Lauren Molina, the musical duo have made a name for themselves playing stripped-down performances of pop and musical theatre covers with Broadway favorites. The band has played in in New York City and beyond, performing at venues including The Highline Ballroom, 54 Below, Joe’s Pub, Le Poisson Rouge, and more.

