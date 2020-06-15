Celebrate Neil Patrick Harris With a Look Back at Hedwig and the Angry Inch

The Tony Award winner celebrates his birthday June 15.

Film and stage star Neil Patrick Harris celebrates his birthday June 15. Known for his work on How I Met Your Mother, Harris made his Broadway debut in 2002, stepping into the role of Hal in the Tony Award-winning production of Proof, followed by performances in Cabaret in 2003 and Assassins in 2004.

Harris return to the Main Stem a decade later with Hedwig and the Angry Inch. The Broadway premiere of John Cameron Mitchell and Stephen Trask's rock musical opened at the Belasco Theatre April 22, 2014. Directed by Michael Mayer with musical staging by Spencer Liff, the musical played 22 previews and 507 performances before closing September 13, 2015, having won four Tony Awards, including Best Actor in a Musical for Harris' performance and Best Revival of a Musical.

With music and lyric and lyrics by Trask and book by Mitchell, Hedwig and the Angry Inch tells the story of a fictional rock and roll band, the Angry Inch, fronted by Hedwig—an East German transgender singer.

Neil Patrick Harris, Darren Criss, and More in Hedwig and the Angry Inch on Broadway Neil Patrick Harris, Darren Criss, and More in Hedwig and the Angry Inch on Broadway 31 PHOTOS

In addition to Harris, the production starred Lena Hall as Yitzhak, Justin Craig as Skszp, Matt Duncan as Jacek, Tim Mislock as Krzyzhtoff, and Peter Yanowitz as Schlatko. During the course of the production’s run, Andrew Rannells, Michael C. Hall, Mitchell, Darren Criss, and Taye Diggs assumed the role of Hedwig, with Rebecca Naomi Jones and Shannon Conley playing Yitzhak.

Hedwig and the Angry Inch featured scenic design by Julian Crouch, costume design by Arianne Phillips, lighting design by Kevin Adams, sound design by Timothy O’Heir, and projection design by Benjamin Pearcy and 59 Productions, with stage management by Lisa Iacucci and Rachel A. Wolff. For the complete cast and creative team, visit PlaybillVault.com/HedwigAndTheAngryInch.

The Hedwig and the Angry Inch original Broadway cast recording is available on Amazon, iTunes, and Apple Music.