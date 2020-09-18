Celebrate Nina Arianda's Birthday With a Look Back at Her Tony-Winning Venus in Fur Performance

Also Tony nominated for Born Yesterday, the stage and screen star was born September 18.

Much like her character in David Ives' Venus in Fur, Nina Arianda appeared seemingly out of nowhere and stunned audiences and critics alike with a blazing performance when the play premiered Off-Broadway at Classic Stage Company in 2010. Before she reprised the role to Tony-winning effect on Broadway in a Manhattan Theatre Club Production (co-starring Hugh Dancy), she made her Broadway debut in Born Yesterday, picking up a Tony nomination as Billie Dawn.

She's only been on Broadway once since then, in a revival of Sam Shepard's Fool for Love co-starring Sam Rockwell, but she's been busy with film and TV work, co-starring on Amazon's Goliath and recurring on Showtime's Billions, among juicy film roles in Florence Foster Jenkins, Stan and Ollie, and Richard Jewell.

Celebrate Arianda's birthday September 18 by revisiting her performance in Venus in Fur in the video above.