Celebrate Over 35 Years of Jellicle Cats on Broadway

Archival Photos   Celebrate Over 35 Years of Jellicle Cats on Broadway
By Playbill Staff
Oct 07, 2021
 
The original production opened at the Winter Garden October 7, 1982.
Cats_Broadway_Production_Photo_1982_Cynthia Onrubia_HR.jpg
Cynthia Onrubia Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts

The Winter Garden Theatre celebrated the opening of what would become one of the most successful musicals in the history of Broadway, Cats, on October 7, 1982. Andrew Lloyd Webber's rendition of the T.S. Eliot collection of poems, Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats, boasted advance sales of $6.2 million before it even opened. The show had dance, special effects, no dialogue, and a star in the making: Betty Buckley, singing its most memorable tune, "Memory."

Cats won seven Tony Awards and played in more than 250 cities around the world. By the time it closed September 10, 2000, Cats had played 7,485 performances, far outpacing previous long-run champ A Chorus Line.

39 PHOTOS
Cats_Broadway_Production_Photo_1982_Gillian Lynne_HR.jpg
Gillian Lynne with the cast in rehearsals Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Cats_Broadway_Production_Photo_1982_Gillian Lynne (director Trevor Nunn _HR.jpg
Trevor Nunn and Gillian Lynne in rehearsal Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Cats_Broadway_Production_Photo_1982_nypl.digitalcollections.6aa26730-58e8-0134-b5b7-00505686a51c.001.w_HR.jpg
Cast in rehearsal Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Cats_Broadway_Production_Photo_1982_Terrence Mann, Cynthia Onrubia_HR.jpg
Terrence Mann, Cynthia Onrubia, and cast in rehearsal Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Cats_Broadway_Production_Photo_1982_nypl.digitalcollections.5bebf970-58e8-0134-97cc-00505686a51c.001.w_HR.jpg
Rehearsal Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Cats_Broadway_Production_Photo_1982_ Rene Ceballos, Bonnie Simmons and Donna King _HR.jpg
René Ceballos, Bonnie Simmons, and Donna King Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Betty-Buckley.jpg
Betty Buckley Martha Swope
Cats_Broadway_Production_Photo_1982_Betty Buckley_HR.jpg
Betty Buckley and cast Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Cats_Broadway_Production_Photo_1982_Betty Buckley2_HR.jpg
Betty Buckley Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Cats_Broadway_Production_Photo_1982_Bonnie Simmons_HR.jpg
Bonnie Simmons Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Share

Cats starred Buckley as Grizabella, Timothy Scott as Mistoffelees, Kenneth Ard as Rumpus Cat/Macavity/Plato, René Ceballos as Cassandra, René Clemente as Mungojerrie/Coricopat, Wendy Edmead as Demeter, Steven Gelfer as Carbucketty, Harry Groener as Munkustrap, Stephen Hanan as Growltiger/Bustopher Jones/Asparagus, Robert Hoshour as Tumblebrutus, Janet L. Hubert as Tantomile, Reed Jones as Skimbleshanks, Whitney Kershaw as Sillabub, Donna King as Bombalurina, Christine Langner as Rumpleteazer/Etcetera, Terrance V. Mann as Rum Tum Tugger, Anna McNeely as Jennyanydots, Héctor Jaime Mercado as Alonzo, Cynthia Onrubia as Victoria, Ken Page as Old Deuteronomy, Herman W. Sebek as Pouncival, Bonnie Simmons as Jellylorum/Griddlebon, and Walter Charles, susan Powers, Carol Richards, and Joel Robertson in the Cats Chorus. Rounding out the company were Marléne Danielle, Diane Fratantoni, Steven Hack, Janet L. Hubert, and Bob Morrisey as understudies.

Directed by Trevor Nunn and choreographed by Gillian Lynne, the production featured additional lyrics by Nunn and Richard Stilgoe, scenic and costume design by John Napier, lighting design by David Hersey, and sound design by Martin Levan with stage management by David Taylor, Lani Sundsten, and Sally J. Greenhut. Visit the Playbill Vault for the complete cast and creative team.

The show was revived in 2016 at the Neil Simon Theatre and was adapted into a major motion picture starring Jennifer Hudson, Taylor Swift, James Corden, Ian McKellen, and more in 2019.

