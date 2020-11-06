Celebrate Patina Miller With a Look at Her Tony-Winning Performance in Pippin

The stage and screen star celebrates her birthday November 6.

Stage and screen star Patina Miller celebrates her birthday November 6. In honor of the actor, Playbill is revisiting her Tony Award-winning performance in Pippin.

After making her Broadway debut in Sister Act, Miller returned to the Main Stem in Diane Paulus’ 2013 revival of Pippin. The musical opened at the Music Box Theatre April 25, 2013, returning to Broadway four decades after the original production opened. The production played 37 previews and 709 performances before closing January 4, 2015, earning 10 Tony Award nominations, winning four, including Best Revival of a Musical.

Revisit Pippin with Patina Miller, Rachel Bay Jones, and More in Pippin Revisit Pippin with Patina Miller, Rachel Bay Jones, and More in Pippin 15 PHOTOS

With music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and a book by Roger O. Hirson, Pippin tells the story of the young son of the medieval French ruler Charlemange, who is encouraged by a flashy troupe of strolling players to try his hand at war, love, and other joys before settling down.

Miller starred as the Leading Player alongside Matthew James Thomas as Pippin, Terrence Mann as Charles, Charlotte d’Amboise as Fastrada, Rachel Bay Jones as Catherine, Andrea Martin as Berthe, Andrew Cekala and Ashton Woerz as Theo, and Erik Altemus as Lewis. Rounding out the company were Gregory Aresenal, Lolita Costet, Colin Cunliffe, Andrew Fitch, Orion Griffiths, Viktoria Grimmy, Olga Karmansky, Bethany Moore, Stephanie Pope, Philip Rosenberg, Yannick Thomas, Molly Tynes, and Anthony Wayne with Sabrina Harper and Brad Musgrove as swings.

The revival featured circus creation by Gypsy Snider, choreography in the style of Bob Fosse by Chet Walker, scenic design by Scott Pask, costume design by Dominique Lemieux, lighting design by Kenneth Posner, sound design by Jonathan and Garth Helm, illusions by Paul Kieve, fire effects by Chic Silber, and flying effects by ZFX, Inc. with stage management by Julie Baldauff and Stephen R. Gruse. For the complete cast and creative team, visit PlaybillVault.com/Pippin.