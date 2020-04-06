Celebrate Paul Rudd With a Look Back at His Career on Broadway

By Marc J. Franklin
Apr 06, 2020
 
The stage and screen star celebrates his birthday April 6.
Paul Rudd Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Stage and screen star Paul Rudd celebrates his birthday April 6. Known for his work on film in movies such as Clueless, Ant-Man, and more, Rudd has also made multiple forays to the New York stage.

Rudd made his Broadway debut in 1997, playing Joe Farkas in the Alfred Uhry’s drama, The Last Night of Ballyhoo. The actor returned the stage a year later in a Nicholas Hytner-helmed production of Twelfth Night, in which he played Orisino. After an eight year hiatus, he joined Julia Roberts and Bradley Cooper in the 2006 revival of Richard Greenberg’s Three Days of Rain, playing Walker/Ned. Rudd last performed on Broadway in Craig Wright’s Grace in 2012, playing the role of Steve alongside Michael Shannon, Kate Arrington, and Ed Asner.

Last Night of Ballyhoo Playbill - Opening Night
Last Night of Ballyhoo
Paul Rudd and Arija Bareikis in Alfred Uhry's The Last Night of Ballyhoo
Paul Rudd and Arija Bareikis in The Last Night of Ballyhoo T. Charles Erickson
Arija Bareikis and Paul Rudd
Arija Bareikis and Paul Rudd in The Last Night of Ballyhoo T. Charles Erickson
Twelfth Night Playbill - Jul 1998
Twelfth Night
Paul Rudd
Paul Rudd in Twelfth Night
Paul Rudd and Helen Hunt
Paul Rudd and Helen Hunt inTwelfth Night
Rick Stear, Helen Hunt, Paul Rudd, and Kyra Sedgwick
Rick Stear, Helen Hunt, Paul Rudd, and Kyra Sedgwick in Twelfth Night
Three Days of Rain Playbill - Opening Night
Three Days of Rain
Paul Rudd and Julia Roberts in <i>Three Days of Rain</i>
Paul Rudd and Julia Roberts in Three Days of Rain Joan Marcus
Paul Rudd and Bradley Cooper in <i>Three Days of Rain</i>
Paul Rudd and Bradley Cooper in Three Days of Rain Joan Marcus
