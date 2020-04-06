Celebrate Paul Rudd With a Look Back at His Career on Broadway

The stage and screen star celebrates his birthday April 6.

Stage and screen star Paul Rudd celebrates his birthday April 6. Known for his work on film in movies such as Clueless, Ant-Man, and more, Rudd has also made multiple forays to the New York stage.

Rudd made his Broadway debut in 1997, playing Joe Farkas in the Alfred Uhry’s drama, The Last Night of Ballyhoo. The actor returned the stage a year later in a Nicholas Hytner-helmed production of Twelfth Night, in which he played Orisino. After an eight year hiatus, he joined Julia Roberts and Bradley Cooper in the 2006 revival of Richard Greenberg’s Three Days of Rain, playing Walker/Ned. Rudd last performed on Broadway in Craig Wright’s Grace in 2012, playing the role of Steve alongside Michael Shannon, Kate Arrington, and Ed Asner.