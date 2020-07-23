Celebrate Philip Seymour Hoffman With a Look Back at His Stage Career

The Oscar winner and Tony nominee was born July 23, 1967.

Three-time Tony nominee and Oscar winner Philip Seymour Hoffman was born July 23, 1967.

The actor, known for his work in films such as Capote and The Master, made his Broadway debut in 2000 in True West, alternating the role of Austin and Lee with John C. Reilly in the Sam Shepard drama. Hoffman returned to the Main Stem in 2003, assuming the role of James Tyrone, Jr. in Robert Fall’s revival of Long Day’s Journey into Night. His final performance on Broadway was in the Mike Nichols-helmed revival of Death of a Salesman, in which he played Willy Loman.

In addition to his work on Broadway, Hoffman worked Off-Broadway and regionally, directing productions such as Our Lady of 121st Street and Long Red Road as well as starring in shows including Jack Goes Boating, Othello, and more.

