Celebrate Philip Seymour Hoffman With a Look Back at His Stage Career

Photo Features   Celebrate Philip Seymour Hoffman With a Look Back at His Stage Career
By Marc J. Franklin
Jul 23, 2020
 
The Oscar winner and Tony nominee was born July 23, 1967.
Philip Seymour Hoffman
Philip Seymour Hoffman Joan Marcus

Three-time Tony nominee and Oscar winner Philip Seymour Hoffman was born July 23, 1967.

The actor, known for his work in films such as Capote and The Master, made his Broadway debut in 2000 in True West, alternating the role of Austin and Lee with John C. Reilly in the Sam Shepard drama. Hoffman returned to the Main Stem in 2003, assuming the role of James Tyrone, Jr. in Robert Fall’s revival of Long Day’s Journey into Night. His final performance on Broadway was in the Mike Nichols-helmed revival of Death of a Salesman, in which he played Willy Loman.

READ: When Sam Shepard’s True West Came to Broadway

In addition to his work on Broadway, Hoffman worked Off-Broadway and regionally, directing productions such as Our Lady of 121st Street and Long Red Road as well as starring in shows including Jack Goes Boating, Othello, and more.

Celebrate Philip Seymour Hoffman With A Look Back at His Stage Career

Celebrate Philip Seymour Hoffman With A Look Back at His Stage Career

29 PHOTOS
cover_no_shadow
True West
Philip Seymour Hoffman
Philip Seymour Hoffman Joan Marcus
Philip Seymour Hoffman, John C. Reilly and Robert LuPone in the 2000 Broadway production <i>True West</i>.
Philip Seymour Hoffman, John C. Reilly and Robert LuPone in the 2000 Broadway production True West Joan Marcus
Long Day's Journey Into Night Playbill - Opening Night, May 2003
Long Day's Journey Into Night
Robert Sean Leonard and Philip Seymour Hoffman in the 2003 Broadway revival <i>Long Day’s Journey Into Night</i>.
Robert Sean Leonard and Philip Seymour Hoffman in the 2003 Broadway revival Long Day’s Journey Into Night
Brian Dennehy, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Vanessa Redgrave and Robert Sean Leonard in the 2003 Broadway revival <i>Long Day’s Journey Into Night</i>.
Brian Dennehy, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Vanessa Redgrave and Robert Sean Leonard in the 2003 Broadway revival Long Day’s Journey Into Night
Philip Seymour Hoffman in the 2003 Broadway revival <i>Long Day’s Journey Into Night</i>.
Philip Seymour Hoffman in the 2003 Broadway revival Long Day’s Journey Into Night
Daphne Rubin-Vega and Philip Seymour Hoffman in <i>Jack Goes Boating</i>
Daphne Rubin-Vega and Philip Seymour Hoffman in the 2007 Off-Broadway production Jack Goes Boating Monique Carboni
in <i>Jack Goes Boating</i>
Beth Cole and Philip Seymour Hoffman in the 2007 Off-Broadway production of Jack Goes Boating Monique Carboni
Philip Seymour Hoffman and John Ortiz in the 2009 Off-Broadway revival <i>Othello</i>.
Philip Seymour Hoffman and John Ortiz in the 2009 Off-Broadway revival Othello Armin Bardel
