Celebrate Pride in 2021 With Playbill Merch to Support Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS

Show off your love for the LGBTQIA+ community this month while letting your inner theatre lover shine with Pride-themed Playbill merchandise. 10 percent of all purchases from the Playbill Pride Store is donated to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, one of the nation's leading industry-based HIV/AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations.
Ready to clack along (and beat the heat) at this year's Glimmer of Light concert? Check out our Pride-theme fan, perfect for making noise and showing off some swag. For the quieter moments this month, enjoy a cup of tea or coffee from our glossy mug.
If you’re looking to add to your theatre merch collection, check out the Playbill Pride Mystery box. Each one includes at least 5 different Pride Playbills and other surprises, like apparel, accessories, and drinkware. Valued at over $100, this special package is available for a limited time only at $60—and who doesn't love a 40% discount?!
Check out our apparel collection to show off your Pride while out and about. Our 2021 t-shirts are emblazoned across the chest with Playbill's 2021 glitter Pride logo.
You can see all of our items available at Playbill Store here!