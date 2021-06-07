Celebrate Pride in 2021 With Playbill Merch to Support Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS

By Dan Meyer
Jun 07, 2021
 
Buy T-shirts, fans, mugs, and more at Playbill Store—and 10 percent of your order will be donated to BC/EFA.
Show off your love for the LGBTQIA+ community this month while letting your inner theatre lover shine with Pride-themed Playbill merchandise. 10 percent of all purchases from the Playbill Pride Store is donated to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, one of the nation's leading industry-based HIV/AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations.

Ready to clack along (and beat the heat) at this year's Glimmer of Light concert? Check out our Pride-theme fan, perfect for making noise and showing off some swag. For the quieter moments this month, enjoy a cup of tea or coffee from our glossy mug.

If you’re looking to add to your theatre merch collection, check out the Playbill Pride Mystery box. Each one includes at least 5 different Pride Playbills and other surprises, like apparel, accessories, and drinkware. Valued at over $100, this special package is available for a limited time only at $60—and who doesn't love a 40% discount?!

Check out our apparel collection to show off your Pride while out and about. Our 2021 t-shirts are emblazoned across the chest with Playbill's 2021 glitter Pride logo.

You can see all of our items available at Playbill Store here!

38 Musicals That Brought the LGBTQIA+ Experience to the Stage

38 PHOTOS
LaChanze and Elisabeth Withers-Mendes in the original Broadway production of The Color Purple.
LaChanze and Elisabeth Withers-Mendes in The Color Purple Paul Kolnik
John Tartaglia in Avenue Q.
John Tartaglia in Avenue Q Carol Rosegg
Cast of Bare Joan Marcus
Hugh Jackman in The Boy From Oz Joan Marcus
Alan Cumming in Cabaret Joan Marcus
George Hearn and Gene Barry with the cast of La Cage aux Folles.
George Hearn and Gene Barry with the cast of La Cage aux Folles Martha Swope / The New York Public Library
Isabelle McCalla and Caitlin Kinnunen in The Prom Deen van Meer
Christian Borle and Andrew Rannells in Falsettos Joan Marcus
Marcus Neville, André De Shields, John Ellison Conlee, Patrick Wilson, Romain Frugé, and Jason Danieley in The Full Monty Craig Schwartz
Sydney Lucas, Beth Malone, and Emily Skeggs in Fun Home Joan Marcus
