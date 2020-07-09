Celebrate Quentin Earl Darrington With a Look Back at His Career on Broadway

The actor celebrates his birthday July 9.

The actor made his Broadway debut as Coalhouse Walker, Jr. in the Tony Award-nominated revival of Ragtime in 2009. Darrington returned to the Main Stem in the 2016 revival of Cats, playing Victor/Old Deuteronomy. He was most recently on Broadway in Michael Arden’s Tony Award-winning revival of Once On This Island in 2017 as the god of water, Agwe.

In addition to his work on Broadway, Darringotn also appeared onstage in the national tour of Memphis as Delray, Minister in the City Center Encores! Off-Center Production of A New Brain, and more. He is set to return to the stage in the upcoming biomusical MJ.