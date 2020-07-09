Celebrate Quentin Earl Darrington With a Look Back at His Career on Broadway

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photo Features   Celebrate Quentin Earl Darrington With a Look Back at His Career on Broadway
By Marc J. Franklin
Jul 09, 2020
 
The actor celebrates his birthday July 9.
Once_on_This_Island_Broadway_Production_Photo_2017_02_HR.jpg
Quentin Earl Darrington Joan Marcus

Quentin Earl Darrington celebrates his birthday July 9.

The actor made his Broadway debut as Coalhouse Walker, Jr. in the Tony Award-nominated revival of Ragtime in 2009. Darrington returned to the Main Stem in the 2016 revival of Cats, playing Victor/Old Deuteronomy. He was most recently on Broadway in Michael Arden’s Tony Award-winning revival of Once On This Island in 2017 as the god of water, Agwe.

In addition to his work on Broadway, Darringotn also appeared onstage in the national tour of Memphis as Delray, Minister in the City Center Encores! Off-Center Production of A New Brain, and more. He is set to return to the stage in the upcoming biomusical MJ.

Celebrate Quentin Earl Darrington With A Look Back at His Career on Broadway

Celebrate Quentin Earl Darrington With A Look Back at His Career on Broadway

20 PHOTOS
Ragtime Playbill - Opening Night
Ragtime
Quentin Earl Darrington and cast of <i>Ragtime</i>
Quentin Earl Darrington and cast of Ragtime Joan Marcus
in <i>Ragtime</i>
Quentin Earl Darrington and cast of Ragtime Joan Marcus
Quentin Earl Darrington and cast of <i>Ragtime</i>
Quentin Earl Darrington and cast of Ragtime Joan Marcus
Cast of <i>Ragtime</i>
Cast of Ragtime Joan Marcus
Cats Playbill - Opening Night
Cats
Cats Meet04 HR.jpg
Cast of Cats Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Quentin_Earl_Darrington_as_Old_Deuteronomy_and_Company_in_CATS_on_Broadway_Photo_by_Matthew_Murphy HR.jpg
Quentin Earl Darrington and cast of Cats Matthew Murphy
The_Company_of_CATS_on_Broadway_-_Photo_by_Matthew_Murphy HR.jpg
Cast of Cats Matthew Murphy
Cats Opening Curtain 16 HR.jpg
Quentin Earl Darrington in Cats Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.