Celebrate Richard Rodgers with a Look Back at the Musicals of Rodgers and Hammerstein

Richard Rodgers, the legendary composer best known for his collaborations with lyricist Oscar Hammerstein II, was born on this date in 1902. To celebrate his birthday, we're taking a look back at original musicals of Rodgers and Hammerstein, from 1943's Oklahoma! (currently running on Broadway in a radically reimagined, Tony-winning revival) to 1959's iconic The Sound of Music.