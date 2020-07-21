Celebrate Robin Williams in Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo

Photo Features   Celebrate Robin Williams in Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo
By Marc J. Franklin
Jul 21, 2020
 
The actor, who made his Broadway acting debut Rajiv Joseph’s dark comedy, was born July 21, 1951.

Oscar, Grammy, and Emmy Award winner Robin Williams was born July 21, 1951. After bringing his standup to Broadway in Robin Williams: Live on Broadway in 2002, the actor made his Broadway acting debut in Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo in 2011.

Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo opened at Richard Rodgers Theatre March 31, 2011 after beginning performances March 11. The production, directed by Moisés Kaufman, played 23 previews and 108 performances before closing July 3, 2011, earning three Tony Award nominations.

Written by Rajiv Joseph, Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo tells the story of the intertwined lives of two American marines and one Iraqi gardener as they search through the rubble of war for friendship, redemption and a toilet seat made of gold, told from the perspective of a tiger held captive in the Baghdad Zoo.

Robin Williams in Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo on Broadway

Robin Williams in Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo on Broadway

7 PHOTOS
Arian Moayed and Robin Williams in <i>Bengal Tiger at the Beghdad Zoo</i>
Arian Moayed and Robin Williams in Bengal Tiger at the Beghdad Zoo Carol Rosegg
Robin Williams
Robin Williams Carol Rosegg
Arian Moayed and Sheila Vand in <i>Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo</i>
Arian Moayed and Sheila Vand Carol Rosegg
Robin Williams, Brad Fleischer and Glenn Davis in <i>Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo</i>
Robin Williams, Brad Fletcher, and Glenn Davis Carol Rosegg
Robin Williams, Brad Fleischer and Glenn Davis in <i>Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo</i>
Robin Williams, Brad Fletcher, and Glenn Davis Carol Rosegg
Robin Williams in <i>Bengal Tiger in the Baghdad Zoo</i>
Robin Williams in Bengal Tiger in the Baghdad Zoo Carol Rosegg
Brad Fleischer and Arian Moayed in <i>Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo</i>
Brad Fleischer and Arian Moayed Carol Rosegg
The dark comedy starred Williams as Tiger, Arian Moayed as Musa, Glenn Davis as Tom, Brad Fleischer as Kev, Hrach Titzian as Uday/Iraqi Man, Sheila Vand as Hadia/Iraqi Teenager, and Necar Zadegan as Leper/Iraqui Woman/Arabic Vocals.

Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo featured scenic design by Derek McLane, costume design by David Zinn, lighting design by David Lander, sound design by Acme Sound Partners and Cricket S. Myers, and compositions by Kathryn Bostic. For the complete cast and creative team, visit PlaybillVault.com/BengalTiger.

