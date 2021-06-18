Celebrate Rodgers and Hammerstein With The Theatre Channel's Episode 7

The offering is a collaboration with Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre.

The Theatre Channel returns June 18 with a Rodgers and Hammerstein special, co-produced with with Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre ahead of their take on the classic Carousel this summer. The episode, filmed on the grounds of the London venue, features an exclusive sneak peek into the making of the upcoming production, including behind-the-scenes rehearsal footage with Natasha May Thomas and choreographer Drew McOnie.

The episode is brought to life by Olivier Award nominees Michael Xavier (Sunset Boulevard) and Josefina Gabrielle (Merrily We Roll Along), along with Helen Hayes Award winner Caroline Sheen (Mary Poppins). Further casting includes Daniel Koek (Les Misérables) and Amara Okereke (Les Misérables) as well as recent ArtsEd graduates Ethlinn Rose and Tavio Wright.

The cast will once again be joined by resident ensemble, The New Café Five, composed of Anthony Starr (Guys & Dolls), Danny Becker (The Prince Of Egypt), Kayleigh Thadani (Aladdin), M-Jae Cleopatra Isaac (Billy Elliot), and Vicki Lee Taylor (A Chorus Line).

Combining the thrill of stage and screen for an episodic musical revue of beloved classics, The Theatre Channel is designed to be an up-close and intimate experience from the comfort of your home. The previous six episodes of The Theatre Channel will be available to purchase at Stream.Theatre to watch at your leisure.

For more information, click here.