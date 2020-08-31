Celebrate Sara Ramirez with a Look Back at Spamalot

The Tony Award winner celebrates their birthday August 31.

Stage and screen star Sara Ramirez was born August 31 and in celebration, Playbill is looking back at their Tony Award-winning performance in Spamalot.

Spamalot opened at the Sam S. Shubert Theatre March 17, 2005. The production, directed by Mike Nichols with choreography by Casey Nicholaw, played 34 previews and 1,575 performances before closing January 11, 2009. The musical earned 14 Tony Award nominations, winning three, including Best Featured Actress in a Musical for Ramirez’ performance as The Lady of the Lake and Best Musical.

Inspired by the 1975 film Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Spamalot tells the tale of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table on their quest from God for the Holy Grail—with a short stop in the dazzling Spam-filled land of Camelot. The musical features music by Eric Idle (one of the film’s original writers) and John Du Prez with lyrics and book by Idle.

Look Back at Spamalot on Broadway Look Back at Spamalot on Broadway 11 PHOTOS

In addition to Ramirez, Spamalot starred Tim Curry as King ArthurDavid Hyde Pierce as Sir Robin/Brother Maynard/Guard 1, Hank Azaria as Sir Lancelot/The French Taunter/Knight of Ni/Tim The Enchanter, Christopher Sieber as Sir Dennis Galahad/TheBlack Knight/Prince Herbert’s Father, Michael McGrath as Patsy/Mayor/Guard 2, Steven Rosen as Sir Bedevere/Dennis’ Mother/Concorde, Christian Borle as Prince Herbert and others, and John Cleese as the recorded voice of God. Rounding out the cast were Brad Bradley, Thomas Cannizzaro, Kevin Covert, Jennifer Frankel, Lisa Gajda, Jenny Hill, Emily Hsu, Abbey O’Brien, Ariel Reid, Greg Reuter, Brian Shepard, and Scott Taylor with John Bolton, James Ludwig, and Darlene Wilson as standbys and Pamela Remler and Rick Spaans as swings.

The production featured scenic and costume design by Tim Hatley, lighting design by Hugh Vanstone, sound design by Acme Sound Partners, and projection design by Elaine J. McCarthy with stage management by Mahlon Kruse, Jim Woolley, and Rachel Wolff. For the complete cast and creative team, visit PlaybillVault.com/Spamalot.