Celebrate Sarah Jessica Parker With a Look Back at Her Stage Roles

The stage and screen star celebrates her birthday March 25.

Stage and screen star Sarah Jessica Parker celebrates her birthday March 25. While known for her Emmy-Award winning work on Sex and the City (and scene-stealing work in films like Hocus Pocus and The First Wives Club), Parker has also had a robust career on the stage, making her Broadway debut in The Innocents in 1976. Parker would step into into the spotlight shortly thereafter, assuming the title role in Annie in 1979.

Parker next returned to the Great White in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, succeeding Megan Mullally in the role of Rosemary Pilkington in 1995, and then again in the 1996 revival of Once Upon a Mattress as Princess Winnifred.

In addition to her work on Broadway, Parker has also appeared Off-Broadway in shows including The Heidi Chronicles at Playwrights Horizons, The Substance of Fire at Lincoln Center Theater, Wonder of the World, and The Commons of Pensacola.

Most recently Parker appeared opposite husband Matthew Broderick in the Boston run of Plaza Suite, which was slated to open at Broadway's Hudson Theatre April 13.