Celebrate Sarah Jessica Parker With a Look Back at Her Stage Roles

By Marc J. Franklin
Mar 25, 2020
 
The stage and screen star celebrates her birthday March 25.
Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker

Stage and screen star Sarah Jessica Parker celebrates her birthday March 25. While known for her Emmy-Award winning work on Sex and the City (and scene-stealing work in films like Hocus Pocus and The First Wives Club), Parker has also had a robust career on the stage, making her Broadway debut in The Innocents in 1976. Parker would step into into the spotlight shortly thereafter, assuming the title role in Annie in 1979.

Parker next returned to the Great White in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, succeeding Megan Mullally in the role of Rosemary Pilkington in 1995, and then again in the 1996 revival of Once Upon a Mattress as Princess Winnifred.

20 PHOTOS
Sarah Jessica Parker as Annie
Sarah Jessica Parker in Annie, 1979
Sarah Jessica Parker in <i>Annie</i>
Sarah Jessica Parker and Alice Ghostley in Annie, 1979 Martha Swope /©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Sarah Jessica Parker in <i>Annie</i>
Sarah Jessica Parker in Annie, 1979 Martha Swope /©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Sarah Jessica Parker in <i>Annie</i>
Sarah Jessica Parker and cast of Annie, 1979 Martha Swope /©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Sarah Jessica Parker and cast of <i>Annie</i>
Sarah Jessica Parker and cast of Annie, 1979 Martha Swope /©NYPL for the Performing Arts
The Heidi Chronicles_Off Broadway_Production_Photo_1988_Ellen Parker_Sarah Jessica Parker_Joan Allen_HR_Gerry Goodstein.jpg
Ellen Parker, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Joan Allen, 1988 Gerry Goodstein
Sarah Jessica Parker in <i>The Substance of Fire</i>
Sarah Jessica Parker in The Substance of Fire, 1992 Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
in <i>The Substance of Fire</i>
Sarah Jessica Parker and Ron Rifkin in The Substance of Fire, 1992 Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Sarah Jessica Parker and Patrick Breen in <i>The Substance of Fire</i>
Sarah Jessica Parker and Patrick Breen in The Substance of Fire, 1992 Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Sarah Jessica Parker and Patrick Breen in <i>The Substance of Fire</i>
Sarah Jessica Parker and Patrick Breen in The Substance of Fire, 1992 Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
In addition to her work on Broadway, Parker has also appeared Off-Broadway in shows including The Heidi Chronicles at Playwrights Horizons, The Substance of Fire at Lincoln Center Theater, Wonder of the World, and The Commons of Pensacola.

Most recently Parker appeared opposite husband Matthew Broderick in the Boston run of Plaza Suite, which was slated to open at Broadway's Hudson Theatre April 13.

