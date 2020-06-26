Celebrate Sean Hayes With a Look Back at Promises, Promises on Broadway

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photo Features   Celebrate Sean Hayes With a Look Back at Promises, Promises on Broadway
By Marc J. Franklin
Jun 26, 2020
 
The Emmy Award winner and Tony Award nominee celebrates his birthday June 26.
Sean Hayes and Kristin Chenoweth in <i>Promises, Promises</i>
Sean Hayes and Kristin Chenoweth in Promises, Promises Joan Marcus

As Emmy Award winner Sean Hayes celebrates his birthday June 26, celebrate the Will and Grace star with a look back at his Broadway debut in the 2010 revival of Promises, Promises.

Directed and choreographed by Rob Ashford, Promises, Promises opened at the Broadway Theatre April 25, 2010, after beginning preview performances March 28. The production would go on to run 289 performances before closing January 2, 2011. The revival earned four Tony Award nominations, including Best Actor in a musical for Hayes.

Based on the movie The Apartment, Promises, Promises tells the story of a junior executive who allows his boss to use his apartment for trysts in an effort to gain favor at work. His plan works swimmingly until he discovers his own office crush is one of the late-night visitors. The production, featuring music by Burt Bacharach, lyrics by Hal David, and book by Neil Simon, originally opened at the Sam S. Shubert Theatre in 1968.

Production Photos: Promises, Promises on Broadway

Production Photos: Promises, Promises on Broadway

11 PHOTOS
Sean Hayes and Kristin Chenoweth
Sean Hayes and Kristin Chenoweth Joan Marcus
Tony Goldwyn and Sean Hayes
Tony Goldwyn and Sean Hayes Joan Marcus
Kristin Chenoweth, Dick Latessa and Sean Hayes
Kristin Chenoweth, Dick Latessa and Sean Hayes Joan Marcus
Tony Goldwyn and Kristin Chenoweth
Tony Goldwyn and Kristin Chenoweth Joan Marcus
Kristin Chenoweth
Kristin Chenoweth Joan Marcus
Sean Hayes and Katie Finneran
Sean Hayes and Katie Finneran Joan Marcus
Tony Goldwyn
Tony Goldwyn Joan Marcus
Kristin Chenoweth and Company
Kristin Chenoweth and Company Joan Marcus
Sean Hayes
Sean Hayes Joan Marcus
Brooks Ashmanskas, Ken Land, Peter Benson and Seán Martin Hingston
Brooks Ashmanskas, Ken Land, Peter Benson and Seán Martin Hingston Joan Marcus
Share

In addition to Hayes, the production starred Kristin Chenoweth as Fran Kubelik, Tony Goldwyn as J.D. Sheldrake, Katie Finneran as Marge MacDougall, Dick Latessa asDr. Dreyfuss, Brooks Ashmanskas as Mr. Dobitch, Peter Benson as Mike Kirkeby, Seán Martin Hingston as Mr. Eichelberger, and Ken Land as Jesse Vanderhof. Rounding out the cast was Cameron Adams, Ashley Amber, Helen Anker, Nikki Renée Daniels, Sarah Jane Everman, Chelsea Packard, Keith Kühl, Matt Loehr, Mayumi Miguel, Brian O’Brien, Adam Perry, Megan Sikora, Ryan Watkinson, and Kristen Beth Williams.

Promises, Promises featured scenic design by Scott Pask, costume designer Bruce Pask, lighting design Donald Holder, and sound design by Brian Ronan with stage management by Michael J. Passaro and Pat Sosnow.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.