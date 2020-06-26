Celebrate Sean Hayes With a Look Back at Promises, Promises on Broadway

The Emmy Award winner and Tony Award nominee celebrates his birthday June 26.

As Emmy Award winner Sean Hayes celebrates his birthday June 26, celebrate the Will and Grace star with a look back at his Broadway debut in the 2010 revival of Promises, Promises.

Directed and choreographed by Rob Ashford, Promises, Promises opened at the Broadway Theatre April 25, 2010, after beginning preview performances March 28. The production would go on to run 289 performances before closing January 2, 2011. The revival earned four Tony Award nominations, including Best Actor in a musical for Hayes.

Based on the movie The Apartment, Promises, Promises tells the story of a junior executive who allows his boss to use his apartment for trysts in an effort to gain favor at work. His plan works swimmingly until he discovers his own office crush is one of the late-night visitors. The production, featuring music by Burt Bacharach, lyrics by Hal David, and book by Neil Simon, originally opened at the Sam S. Shubert Theatre in 1968.

Production Photos: Promises, Promises on Broadway Production Photos: Promises, Promises on Broadway 11 PHOTOS

In addition to Hayes, the production starred Kristin Chenoweth as Fran Kubelik, Tony Goldwyn as J.D. Sheldrake, Katie Finneran as Marge MacDougall, Dick Latessa asDr. Dreyfuss, Brooks Ashmanskas as Mr. Dobitch, Peter Benson as Mike Kirkeby, Seán Martin Hingston as Mr. Eichelberger, and Ken Land as Jesse Vanderhof. Rounding out the cast was Cameron Adams, Ashley Amber, Helen Anker, Nikki Renée Daniels, Sarah Jane Everman, Chelsea Packard, Keith Kühl, Matt Loehr, Mayumi Miguel, Brian O’Brien, Adam Perry, Megan Sikora, Ryan Watkinson, and Kristen Beth Williams.

Promises, Promises featured scenic design by Scott Pask, costume designer Bruce Pask, lighting design Donald Holder, and sound design by Brian Ronan with stage management by Michael J. Passaro and Pat Sosnow.