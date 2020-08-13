Celebrate Sebastian Stan With a Look Back at Picnic on Broadway

By Marc J. Franklin
Aug 13, 2020
 
The stage and screen star celebrates his birthday August 13.

Stage and screen star Sebastian Stan, known for his performance as Bucky Barnes in Marvel’s Avengers series, celebrates his birthday August 13.

Stan made his Broadway debut in the 2007 revival of Talk Radio, starring Liev Schreiber. He returned to the Great White Way five years later in the 2012 revival of William Inge’s Picnic as Hal Carter. The production, which began performances December 14, 2012, played 36 previews and 49 performances before closing February 24, 2013.

Inge's Pulitzer Prize–winning play tells the story of a drifter who shakes up a Kansas town and the lives of a beautiful young girl who yearns for a more exciting existence, her plain and bookish sister, and a moralistic but sexually frustrated schoolteacher.

Ellen Burstyn, Ben Rappaport, and Maggie Grace in Picnic Joan Marcus
Mare Winningham, Madelein Martin, and Maggie Grace in Picnic Joan Marcus
Ben Rappaport, Maggie Grace, Elizabeth Marvel, Reed Birney, Madeleine Martin, and Sebastian Stan in Picnic Joan Marcus
Mare Winningham and Maggie Grace in Picnic Joan Marcus
Ellen Burstyn, Maggie Grace, and Sebastian Stan in Picnic Joan Marcus
Reed Birney and Elizabeth Marvel in Picnic Joan Marcus
Sebastian Stan, Ellen Burstyn, Ben Rappaport, and Maggie Grace in Picnic Joan Marcus
Sebastian Stan and Maggie Grace in Picnic Joan Marcus
Maggie Grace in Picnic Joan Marcus
Sebastian Stan in Picnic Joan Marcus
Share

In addition to Stan, the production starred Reed Birney as middle-aged shopkeeper Howard Bevans, Maggie Grace as ready-to-blossom Madge Owens, Elizabeth Marvel as marriage-hungry schoolteacher Rosemary Sydney, Mare Winningham as single mother Flo Owens, and Ellen Burstyn as neighbor Helen Potts, with Madeleine Martin (tomboy sister Millie Owens), Ben Rappaport (Alan Seymour, Madge's college-boy suitor), Cassie Beck (as teacher Christine Schoenwalde), Maddie Corman (teacher Irma Kronkite), and Chris Perfetti (teen paperboy Bomber).

Directed by Sam Gold, the production featured set design by Andrew Lieberman, costume design by David Zinn, lighting design by Jane Cox, and sound design by Jill BC Du Boff, with stage management by Jill Cordle and Morgan R. Holbrook. For the complete cast and creative team, visit PlaybillVault.com/Picnic.

