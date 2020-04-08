Celebrate #SociallyDistancedShakespeare With These 9 Reinventions of the Bard

Celebrate #SociallyDistancedShakespeare With These 9 Reinventions of the Bard
By Marc J. Franklin
Apr 08, 2020
 
Ahead of its upcoming production of Hamlet, the Young Vic Theatre gives theatre audiences a laugh with timely reinventions of Shakespeare’s classics.
All's Well That Ends Well Teunkie Van Der Sluijs/Young Vic

Much like Broadway, London theatre’s remain dark as audiences socially distance through the coronavirus pandemix. But that didn’t stop the Young Vic from remaining creative: noting that Shakespeare wrote King Lear and Macbeth while in quarantine, the theatre company wondered what might the reuslts be if the Bard wrote his classic texts today.

See which texts were updated below and submit your own reinvention on Twitter with #SociallyDistancedShakespeare.

All's Well That Ends Well Teunkie Van Der Sluijs/Young Vic
Henry VI Teunkie Van Der Sluijs/Young Vic
Twelfth Night, or What You Will Teunkie Van Der Sluijs/Young Vic
A Midsummer Night's Dream Teunkie Van Der Sluijs/Young Vic
Romeo and Juliet Teunkie Van Der Sluijs/Young Vic
The Taming of the Shrew Teunkie Van Der Sluijs/Young Vic
The Merchant of Venice Teunkie Van Der Sluijs/Young Vic
Much Ado About Nothing Teunkie Van Der Sluijs/Young Vic
As You Like It Teunkie Van Der Sluijs/Young Vic
The Young Vic Theatre’s production of Hamlet is set to begin performances in London July 4 and run through August 22. Directed Greg Hersov, the Shakespearean tale of betrayal and revenge will star The Good Wife’s Cush Jumbo.

