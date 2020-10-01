Celebrate Stage and Screen Star Julie Andrews With a Look at Her Greatest Performances

The Academy Award winner and Broadway legend celebrates her birthday October 1.

Stage and screen star Julie Andrews celebrates her birthday October 1.

Andrews made her Broadway debut in 1954, starring as Polly in the original production of The Boy Friend. Since then, she has returned to the stage in My Fair Lady, Camelot, Victor/Victoria, Doctor Dolittle, and the Stephen Sondheim revue, Putting It Together.

In addition to her stage work, Andrews is most known for her performance as Maria von Trapp in the Sound of Music, which earned her an Academy Award nomination. She can also be seen on screen in Mary Poppins, for which she won the Academy Award for Best Actress, as well as Thoroughly Modern Millie, The Princess Diaries, and more.

In honor of Andrews' birthday, Playbill is taking a look back at highlights of her career.

