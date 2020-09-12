Celebrate Stephen Sondheim and James Goldman’s Follies on the Stage

By Marc J. Franklin
Sep 12, 2020
 
The most recent Broadway revival, starring Bernadette Peters, Jan Maxwell, Danny Burstein, Ron Raines, and more, opened at the Marquis Theatre September 12, 2011.

The most recent Broadway revival of Follies, directed by Eric Schaeffer with choreography by Warren Carlyle, opened at the Marquis Theatre September 12, 2011. The acclaimed production, starring Bernadette Peters, Jan Maxwell, Danny Burstein, Ron raines, and more, played 38 previews and 151 regular performances before closing January 22, 2012, earning eight Tony Award nominations including Best Revival. In honor, Playbill is taking a look back at Follies on the stage.

Stephen Sondheim and James Goldman’s landmark musical originally opened on Broadway April 4, 1971, at the Winter Garden Theatre. Directed by Harold Prince and Michael Bennett, Follies tells the story of the Weismann Follies showgirls, who reunite one last time before their old theatre is torn down—singing and dancing through old numbers and confronting past regrets and misplaced hopes.

Following its debut, the musical has returned to the stage in Broadway revivals, London productions, star-studded concerts, and more.

Follies_Broadway_Production_Photos_1971_cast_HR-2.jpg
Cast of the 1971 Broadway production of Follies Martha Swope
Follies_Broadway_Production_Photos_1971_Alexis_Smith_John_McMartin_Dorothy_Collins_Gene_Nelson_HR.jpg
Alexis Smith, John McMartin, Dorothy Collins, and Gene Nelson in the 1971 Broadway production of Follies Martha Swope
Follies_Broadway_Production_Photos_1971_Mike_Misita_Graciela_Daniele_Victor_Griffin_Jayne_Turner_HR.jpg
Mike Misita, Graciela Daniele, Victor Griffin, and Jayne Turner in the 1971 Broadway production of Follies Martha Swope
Follies_Broadway_Production_Photos_1971_Kathie_Dalton_Fifi_D'Orsay_HR.jpg
Kathie Dalton and Fifi D'Orsay in the 1971 Broadway production of Follies Martha Swope
Follies_Broadway_Production_Photos_1971_cast_HR.jpg
Cast of the 1971 Broadway production of Follies Martha Swope
Follies_Concert_1985_George_Hearn_Lee_Remick_Stephen_Sondheim_Barbara_Cook_Mandy_Patinkin_HR_Martah_Swope.jpg
George Hearn, Lee Remick, Stephen Sondheim, Barbara Cook, and Mandy Patinkin in Follies in Concert , 1985 Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Follies_Concert_1985_Elaine_Stritch_HR_Martha_Swope.jpg
Elaine Stritch in Follies in Concert , 1985 Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Follies_Concert_1985_Liliane_Montevecchi_Betty_Comden_Elaine_Stritch_Phyllis_Newman_Lee_Remick_Barbara_Cook_HR_Martha_Swope.jpg
Liliane Montevecchi, Betty Comden, Elaine Stritch, Phyllis Newman, Lee Remick, and Barbara Cook in Follies in Concert , 1985 Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Betty Comden
Betty Comden in Follies in Concert , 1985 Martha Swope/©The New York Public Library
Follies_Concert_1985_Jim_Walton_Liz_Callaway_HR_Martha_Swope.jpg
Jim Walton and Liz Callaway in Follies in Concert , 1985 Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
