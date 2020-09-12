Celebrate Stephen Sondheim and James Goldman’s Follies on the Stage

The most recent Broadway revival of Follies, directed by Eric Schaeffer with choreography by Warren Carlyle, opened at the Marquis Theatre September 12, 2011. The acclaimed production, starring Bernadette Peters, Jan Maxwell, Danny Burstein, Ron raines, and more, played 38 previews and 151 regular performances before closing January 22, 2012, earning eight Tony Award nominations including Best Revival. In honor, Playbill is taking a look back at Follies on the stage.

Stephen Sondheim and James Goldman’s landmark musical originally opened on Broadway April 4, 1971, at the Winter Garden Theatre. Directed by Harold Prince and Michael Bennett, Follies tells the story of the Weismann Follies showgirls, who reunite one last time before their old theatre is torn down—singing and dancing through old numbers and confronting past regrets and misplaced hopes.

Following its debut, the musical has returned to the stage in Broadway revivals, London productions, star-studded concerts, and more.

