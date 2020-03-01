Celebrate More Than 40 Years of Stephen Sondheim's Sweeney Todd on Broadway

By Marc J. Franklin
Mar 01, 2020
 
The Tony-winning musical, starring Angela Lansbury and Len Cariou, opened at the Uris Theatre March 1, 1979.
Sweeney_Todd_Broadway_Production_Photos_1979_HR
Angela Lansbury and Len Cariou Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts

Sweeney Todd, the Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler musical, celebrates its 40th anniversary. The production, directed by Harold Prince, opened on Broadway at the Uris Theatre March 1, 1979. Starring Len Cariou as the title character and Angela Lansbury as Mrs. Lovett, Sweeney Todd tells the story of A barber who was unjustly imprisoned for years by a corrupt judge returns to England bent on revenge.

The production also featured Victory Garber as Anthony Hope, Ken Jennings as Tobias Ragg, Merle Louise as the Begger Woman, Edmund Lyndeck as Judge Turpin, Sarah Rice as Johanna, Joaquin Romaguera as Pirelli, and Jack Eric Williams as the Beadle.

Flip through photos of the production below:

Angela Lansbury and Len Cariou in Sweeney Todd Martha Swope/NYPL
Angela Lansbury and Len Cariou in Sweeney Todd Martha Swope/NYPL
Cris Groenendaal and Betsy Joslyn in Sweeney Todd Martha Swope
Ken Jennings and Angela Lansbury in Sweeney Todd Martha Swope
George Hearn as Sweeney Todd Martha Swope
Angela Lansbury in Sweeney Todd Martha Swope/NYPL
Angela Lansbury and cast Martha Swope
Angela Lansbury Martha Swope
Angela Lansbury and cast Martha Swope
Angela Lansbury Martha Swope
The production received eight Tony Awards in 1979—including Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical, and Best Original Score—as well as 11 Drama Desk Awards and the Drama Critics’ Circle Award for Best Musical. It went on to be revived twice on Broadway and adapted into a 2007 film.

