Celebrate Steve Martin With a Look Back at Bright Star on Broadway

The Academy Award recipient and Tony Award nominee celebrates his birthday August 14.

Academy Award recipient and Tony Award nominee Steve Martin celebrates his birthday August 14.

Martin's first Broadway credit was as a producer on the 2002 revival of The Elephant Man, starring Billy Crudup. He returned to the Main Stem a decade later with his own work, the 2016 musical Bright Star.

Revisit Bright Star on Broadway With Carmen Cusack, Paul Alexander Nolan, and More Revisit Bright Star on Broadway With Carmen Cusack, Paul Alexander Nolan, and More 13 PHOTOS

Bright Star opened on Broadway at the Cort Theatre March 24, 2016. With music by Martin and Edie Brickell, lyrics by Brickell, and book by Martin, the production played 30 previews and 109 performances before closing on June 26, 2016. The musical garnered five Tony Award nominations, including Best Musical.

Based on true events, Bright Star tells the story of successful literary editor Alice Murphy, who meets an ambitious young soldier just home from World War II who inspires Alice to confront her past.

The production starred Carmen Cusack as Alice Murphy, Paul Alexander Nolan as Jimmy Ray Dobbs, Michael Mulheren as Mayor Josiah Dobbs, A.J. Shively as Billy Cane, Hannah Elless as Margo Crawford, Stephen Bogardus as Daddy Cane, Dee Hoty as Mama Murphy, Stephen Lee Anderson as Daddy Murphy, Emily Padgett as Lucy Grant, Jeff Blumenkrantz as Daryl Ames, Allison Briner-Dardenne as County Clerk, Max Chernin as Max, Patrick Cummings as Stationmaster, Sandra DeNise as Edna, Michael X. Martin as Dr. Norquist, Sarah Jane Shanks as Florence, William Youmans as Stanford Adams, and Tony Roach. Maddie Shea Baldwin, Richard Gatta, Lizzie Klemperer, and William Michals were swings.

Directed by Walter Bobbie with choreography by Walter Rhodes, Bright Star featured scenic design by Eugene Lee, scenic design supervision and associate scenic design by Edward Pierce, costume design by Jane Greenwood, lighting design by Japhy Weideman, and sound design by Nevin Steinberg.