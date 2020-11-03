Celebrate Terrence McNally With a Look Back at the Shows He Brought to Broadway

By Marc J. Franklin
Nov 03, 2020
 
The late, Tony Award-winning writer was born November 3, 1939.
Frankie_and_Johnny_in_the_Clair_de_Lune_Broadway_First_Performance_2019_HR
Terrence McNally Evan Zimmerman/MurphyMade

The late Terrence McNally, a five-time Tony Award recipient whose plays often featured explorations of contemporary gay life and a reverence for classical music, was born November 3, 1939.

Mr. McNally made his Broadway debut in 1963, adapting The Lady of the Camellias for the stage and ushering in a six decade career on the Main Stem. Throughout his prolific tenure on Broadway, he wrote gripping dramas like Love! Valour! Compassion! and Master Class, moving musicals such as Ragtime and Kiss of the Spider Woman, and more. His work was last seen on Broadway in the 2019 revival of Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune, starring Audra McDonald and Michael Shannon.

Mr. McNally, who was the recipient of the 2019 Tony Awards' Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre Honor, frequently explored history and the queer experience in his work. “I love it when I remember the artists who try to help us understand the devastation of AIDS even when they were stricken with it themselves. I love it when I remember theatre changes hearts. That secret place where we all truly live," he said while accepting his Lifetime Achievement Honor at the 2019 Tony Awards. "I love my playwright years—past, present, and especially future.”

Mr. McNally died March 24 following complications with COVID-19. He was 81. In honor of the prolific, Tony Award-winning writer, Playbill takes a look back at the shows he brought to Broadway.

READ: The Theatre Community Remembers Terrence McNally on Social Media

53 PHOTOS
cover_no_shadow
The Lady of the Camellias, 1963
The Lady of the Camellias,1963, cast, Friedman-Abeles.jpg
Cast of The Lady of the Camellias Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
And Things That Go Bump in the Night Playbill - April 1965
And Things That Go Bump in the Night, 1965
And Things That Go Bump in the Night, 1965, Eileen Heckart, Robert Drivas, and Susan Friedman-Abeles.jpg
in And Things Go Bump in the Night Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
And Things That Go Bump in the Night, 1965, Marco St. John and Robert Drivas, Friedman-Abeles.jpg
Marco St. John and Robert Drivas in And Things Go Bump in the Night Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Bad Habits Playbill - May 1974
Bad Habits, 1974
Bad Habits, 1974, cast, friedman abeles.jpg
Cast of Bad Habits Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
The Ritz Playbill - Jan 1975
The Ritz, 1975
The Rink Playbill - Opening Night, Feb 1984
The Rink, 1984
Liza Minnelli and Chita Rivera in The Rink.
Liza Minnelli and Chita Rivera in The Rink. Ken Howard
