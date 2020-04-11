Celebrate the 10th Anniversary of Million Dollar Quartet on Broadway

The Tony Award-nominated musical opened at the Nederlander Theatre April 11, 2010.

Million Dollar Quartet opened at Broadway's Nederlander Theatre April 11, 2010. The musical played 34 previews and 489 performances before closing June 12, 2011. The production earned three Tony Award nominations, with Levi Kreis winning Best Featured Actor in a Musical for his performance as Jerry Lee Lewis.

With original concept by Floyd Mutrux and book by Mutrux and Colin Escott, Million Dollar Quartet tells the story of a legendary night in 1956 when Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, and Johnny Cash participated in a jam session at Sun Records in Memphis.

8 PHOTOS

In addition to Kreis, the production starred Eddie Clendening as Presley, Robert Britton Lyons as Perkins, Lance Guest as Cash, Elizabeth Stanley as Dyanne, and Hunter Foster as Sam Phillips.

Million Dollar Quartet featured direction by Eric Schaeffer, original direction by Mutrux, scenic design by Derek McLane, costume design by Jane Greenwood, lighting design by Howell Binkley, and sound design by Howell Binkley.