Celebrate the 10th Anniversary of Million Dollar Quartet on Broadway

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photo Features   Celebrate the 10th Anniversary of Million Dollar Quartet on Broadway
By Marc J. Franklin
Apr 11, 2020
 
The Tony Award-nominated musical opened at the Nederlander Theatre April 11, 2010.
Levi Kreis, Robert Britton Lyons, Eddie Clendening, and Lance Guest in <i>Million Dollar Quartet</i>
Levi Kreis, Robert Britton Lyons, Eddie Clendening, and Lance Guest in Million Dollar Quartet Joan Marcus

Million Dollar Quartet opened at Broadway's Nederlander Theatre April 11, 2010. The musical played 34 previews and 489 performances before closing June 12, 2011. The production earned three Tony Award nominations, with Levi Kreis winning Best Featured Actor in a Musical for his performance as Jerry Lee Lewis.

With original concept by Floyd Mutrux and book by Mutrux and Colin Escott, Million Dollar Quartet tells the story of a legendary night in 1956 when Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, and Johnny Cash participated in a jam session at Sun Records in Memphis.

Celebrate the 10th Anniversary of Million Dollar Quartet on Broadway

Celebrate the 10th Anniversary of Million Dollar Quartet on Broadway

8 PHOTOS
in <i>Million Dollar Quartet</i>
Hunter Foster and Levi Kreis in Million Dollar Quartet Joan Marcus
Robert Britton Lyons, Eddie Clendening, and Lance Guest in <i>Million Dollar Quartet</i>
Robert Britton Lyons, Eddie Clendening, and Lance Guest in Million Dollar Quartet Joan Marcus
Robert Britton Lyons and Lance Guest in <i>Million Dollar Quartet</i>
Robert Britton Lyons and Lance Guest in Million Dollar Quartet Joan Marcus
Levi Kreis, Robert Britton Lyons, Eddie Clendening, and Lance Guest in <i>Million Dollar Quartet</i>
Levi Kreis, Robert Britton Lyons, Eddie Clendening, and Lance Guest in Million Dollar Quartet Joan Marcus
in <i>Million Dollar Quartet</i>
Levi Kreis, Robert Britton Lyons, Eddie Clendening, and Lance Guest in Million Dollar Quartet Joan Marcus
Levi Kreis, Robert Britton Lyons, Eddie Clendening, and Lance Guest in <i>Million Dollar Quartet</i>
Levi Kreis, Robert Britton Lyons, Eddie Clendening, and Lance Guest in Million Dollar Quartet Joan Marcus
Levi Kreis, Elizabeth Stanley, Eddie Clendening, Hunter Foster, Lance Guest, and Robert Britton Lyons in <i>Million Dollar Quartet</i>
Levi Kreis, Elizabeth Stanley, Eddie Clendening, Hunter Foster, Lance Guest, and Robert Britton Lyons in Million Dollar Quartet Joan Marcus
in <i>Million Dollar Quartet</i>
Levi Kreis, Robert Britton Lyons, Corey Kaiser, Eddie Clendening and Lance Guest in Million Dollar Quartet Joan Marcus
Share

In addition to Kreis, the production starred Eddie Clendening as Presley, Robert Britton Lyons as Perkins, Lance Guest as Cash, Elizabeth Stanley as Dyanne, and Hunter Foster as Sam Phillips.

Million Dollar Quartet featured direction by Eric Schaeffer, original direction by Mutrux, scenic design by Derek McLane, costume design by Jane Greenwood, lighting design by Howell Binkley, and sound design by Howell Binkley.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.