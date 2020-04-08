Celebrate the 10th Anniversary of The Addams Family on Broadway

The musical comedy opened at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre April 8, 2010.

The Addams Family opened on Broadway at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre April 8, 2010. The production, directed by Phelim McDermott and Julian Crouch with choreography by Sergio Trujillo, played 34 previews and 722 performances before closing on December 31, 2011, earning two Tony nominations including Best Original Score.

In an original story using Charles Addams’ beloved cartoon characters, the musical tells the events that ensue when outsiders come to dinner with the Addams, hurling Gomez, Morticia, Wednesday, Pugsley, Uncle Fester, Grandmama and Lurch headlong into a night that will change the family forever. The production featured music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa and book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice.

The Addams Family starred Nathan Lane as Gomez Addams, Bebe Neuwirth as Morticia Addams, Terrence Mann as Mal Beineke, Carolee Carmello as Alice Beineke, Kevin Chamberlin as Uncle Fester, Jackie Hoffman as Grandma, Zachary James as Lurch, Adam Riegler as Pugsley Addams, Wesley Taylor as Lucas Beineke, and Krysta Rodriguez as Wednesday Addams with Erick Buckely, Rachel de Benedet, Matthew Gumley, Fred Inkley, Morgan James, Clark Johnsen, Barrett Martin, Jessica Lea Patty, Liz Ramos, Charlie Sutton, and Aléna Watters as the Addams Ancestors.

The musical featured lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Acme Sound Partners, puppetry by Basil Twist, and projection design by McDermott and Crouch.