Celebrate the 11 O’Clock Number With These 25 Showstopping Songs

By Marc J. Franklin
Jul 08, 2020
 
From classics like Gypsy to contemporary works like Hadestown, revisit these musical numbers in honor of Broadway.
Patti<b> </b>LuPone<b> </b>in<b> </b><i>Gypsy</i><br/>
Patti LuPone in Gypsy

The musical theatre canon is filled with many moving moments but none are as rousing as the 11 o’clock number, their impact lasting long after the curtain comes down on a performance. After taking an audience on a journey, these showstopping songs are both cathartic and galvanizing, in many cases functioning as the resolution to the "I want" song in act one.

From classics like “Rose’s Turn” to new works like “Wait For Me (Reprise)," revisit these showstopping songs and be sure to share your favorite 11 o'clock numbers.

Cats Playbill - Opening Night, Oct 1982
"Memory" Cats
Company Playbill - Dec 1970
"Ladies Who Lunch" Company
The Color Purple Playbill - Opening Night
"I'm Here" The Color Purple
cover_no_shadow
"Why Do the Wrong People Travel" Sail Away
<i>Hadestown</i> Playbill - Opening Night
"Wait for Me (Reprise)" Hadestown
Playbill cover for Gypsy in 1959.
"Rose's Turn" Gypsy
Legally Blonde Playbill - Opening Night
"Legally Blonde" Legally Blonde
The Wiz Playbill - December 1974
"Home" The Wiz
Ragtime Playbill - Opening Night
"Back to Before" Ragtime
Caroline or Change Playbill - Opening Night, April 2004
"Lot's Wife" Caroline, or Change
