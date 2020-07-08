Celebrate the 11 O’Clock Number With These 25 Showstopping Songs

From classics like Gypsy to contemporary works like Hadestown, revisit these musical numbers in honor of Broadway.

The musical theatre canon is filled with many moving moments but none are as rousing as the 11 o’clock number, their impact lasting long after the curtain comes down on a performance. After taking an audience on a journey, these showstopping songs are both cathartic and galvanizing, in many cases functioning as the resolution to the "I want" song in act one.

From classics like “Rose’s Turn” to new works like “Wait For Me (Reprise)," revisit these showstopping songs and be sure to share your favorite 11 o'clock numbers.