Celebrate the 2020 Tony Awards With a Look at the Shows Nominated for Best Production

Following the nominations for the 74th annual ceremony, revisit the productions vying for Best Musical, Best Play, and Best Revival of a Play.

Nominations for the 74th annual Tony Awards were announced by Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin, Hamilton) October 15. As Broadway remains dark due to the coronavirus pandemic, the ceremony returns to celebrate an abbreviated theatrical season. With a new crop of nominees, freshen up on the productions vying for Best Musical, Best Play, and Best Revival of a Play.

There is still no official word yet on when this year's ceremony, to be held virtually, will take place.