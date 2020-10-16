Celebrate the 2020 Tony Awards With a Look at the Shows Nominated for Best Production

Photo Features   Celebrate the 2020 Tony Awards With a Look at the Shows Nominated for Best Production
By Marc J. Franklin
Oct 16, 2020
 
Following the nominations for the 74th annual ceremony, revisit the productions vying for Best Musical, Best Play, and Best Revival of a Play.
Jagged Little Pill_Tina_Moulin Rouge!_HR.jpg
Jagged Little Pill, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, and Moulin Rouge!

Nominations for the 74th annual Tony Awards were announced by Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin, Hamilton) October 15. As Broadway remains dark due to the coronavirus pandemic, the ceremony returns to celebrate an abbreviated theatrical season.

With a new crop of nominees, freshen up on the productions vying for Best Musical, Best Play, and Best Revival of a Play.

A Look Back at the 2020 Tony-Nominated Productions

25 PHOTOS
Best Musical_v1.jpg
Best Musical
<i>Jagged Little Pill</i> Playbill - Opening Night
Jagged Little Pill
Jagged Little Pill_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Elizabeth Stanley and cast of Jagged Little Pill Matthew Murphy
<i>Moulin Rouge</i> Playbill - Opening Night
Moulin Rouge
Moulin_Rouge_Broadway_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Jacqueline B. Arnold, Robyn Hurder, Holly James, and Jeigh Madjus in Moulin Rouge! Matthew Murphy
<i>Tina: The Tina Turner Musical</i> Playbill - Opening Night
Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
Adrienne Warren and cast of <i>Tina: The Tina Turner Musical</i>
Adrienne Warren and cast of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical Manuel Harlan
Best Play_v1.jpg
Best Play
<i>Grand Horizons</i> Playbill - Opening Night
Grand Horizons
James Cromwell and Jane Alexander in <i>Grand Horizons</i>
James Cromwell and Jane Alexander in Grand Horizons Joan Marcus
Share

There is still no official word yet on when this year’s ceremony, to be held virtually, will take place.

READ: 2020 Tony Award Nominations: Jagged Little Pill, Moulin Rouge!, Slave Play Lead the Pack

