Celebrate the 2021 Holidays in New York City With Kristin Chenoweth, Norm Lewis, Laura Benanti, More

From Carnegie Hall and The Apollo to 54 Below, there’s no shortage of season’s greetings in the Big Apple.

A star-studded calendar of holiday concerts is ready to light up the Big Apple this holiday season with Tony winners Kristin Chenoweth, Laura Benanti, and more, scheduled to perform.

Also set to join the festivities are Shoshana Bean, Norm Lewis, Telly Leung, Jelani Remy, Betsy Wolfe, Darren Criss, and others. What better way to celebrate the holidays than with a concert by one of your favorite Broadway performers? Check out the list below (in chronological order).

Get into the spirit with Kiki and Herb Sleigh at BAM (November 30–December 4) in Brooklyn with the famed duo’s new holiday act.

The Real Housewives and Broadway collide at Feinstein’s/54 Below as Luann de Lesseps celebrates A Very Countess Christmas (November 30–December 14), promising plenty of classy cheer that money just can’t buy. A live stream of the December 7 performance is also planned.

Looking to stay home this season? Catch a live stream of Betsy Wolfe: The Holiday Show (December 4), with special guest Andrew Rannells, at Green Room 42. The venue is also hosting in-person shows like The Songs of Muppet Christmas Carol (December 6) and Broadway Sings: A Mariah Carey Holiday Spectacular (December 8 and 18).

Renowned choir Broadway Inspirational Voices will present its annual holiday concert, Welcome Home: A Holiday Gospel Concert (December 6), at Symphony Space. The evening will be presented as a two-part celebration concert, split between BIV’s favorite songs from their holiday albums and a look at the choir's roots in gospel music.

READ: Allen René Louis and Michael McElroy on Broadway Inspirational Voices' Past, Present, Future



Tying in with her holiday album release, Broadway alum Lisa Howard performs What Christmas Means to Me (December 12) at Feinstein's/54 Below.

Following a performance in London, Shoshana Bean (Wicked, Waitress) brings Sing Your Hallelujah (December 13) back to the Apollo Theater in Harlem. Joining the star is Tony nominee Daniel J. Watts, Tony winner Gavin Creel, and more.

As part of Tinsel: A Global Holiday Festival , the Lucille Lortel Theatre will welcome a host of Broadway alums through a number of shows this month. Kicking things off are Ricky Rojas and Mig Ayesa in the Australian-themed Crikey...It’s Christmas! (December 6). There’s also upcoming Funny Girl star Jared Grimes in a tap dancing spectacular Christmas in the Lab (December 11). Audiences can deck the halls with some Caribbean flavor at Jelani Remy’s 'Tis de Season with Jelani! (December 13), enjoy an all-Latin lineup at Jaime Lozano & The Familia: Canciones para Navidad (December 15), or sip (and spill) some tea at Telly Leung’s Tossing Tinsel with Telly (December 20) as the Aladdin alum shares some favorite holiday and showbiz memories.

On the heels of her new album Happiness Is...Christmas!, Kristin Chenoweth heads to Lincoln Center for Christmas at the Met (December 13). The one-night-only performance with the Tony winner is sure to include some holiday favorites old and new.

Tony winner Laura Benanti joins the New York Pops in Back Home for the Holidays (December 17) at Carnegie Hall. This annual holiday celebration returns after the coronavirus shutdown with traditional carols and contemporary classics.

Celebrating the TV holiday specials of the ’60s and ’70s is The Ilene Graff Holiday Show (December 17) at Feinstein’s/54 Below.

For a seventh time, Tony nominee Norm Lewis brings festive cheer to Feinstein’s/54 Below for his latest show (There’s No Place Like) Home For The Holidays (December 16–24). Expect special guests from Broadway to drop by to help celebrate the season.

It’s A Very Darren Crissmas (December 20) as Darren Criss brings his holiday concert tour to NYC’s Beacon Theatre. The star will return to Broadway next year in a revival of David Mamet's American Buffalo.

Original Jersey Boys star Daniel Reichard performs at Birdland Jazz Club with a new holiday performance entitled Let's Christmas! (December 20).