Celebrate the 5th Anniversary of The Visit on Broadway Starring Chita Rivera

The musical opened at the Lyceum Theatre April 23, 2015.

The Visit opened on Broadway at the Lyceum Theatre April 23, 2015. The musical, directed by John Doyle and choreographed by Graciela Daniele, played 32 previews and 61 performances before closing June 14, 2015, earning five Tony Award nominations, including Best Musical.

Based on the satirical play by Friedrich Dürrenmatt as adapted by Maurice Valency, The Visit explores greed, love, and one woman’s carefully plotted revenge after she returns to the hardship-stricken town of her birth. The musical featured music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, and book by Terrence McNally.

Look Back at The Visit on Broadway Starring Chita Rivera Look Back at The Visit on Broadway Starring Chita Rivera 11 PHOTOS

The Visit starred Chita Rivera as Claire Zachanassian, Roger Rees as Anton Schell, Jason Danieley as Frederich Kuhn, David Garrison as Peter Dummermut, Mary Beth Peil as Matilde Schell, George Abud as Karl Schell, Matthew Deming as Louis Perch, Diana DiMarzio as Annie Dummermut, Rick Holmes as Father Josef, Tom Nelis as Rudi, Chris Newcomer as Jacob Chicken, Aaron Ramey as Otto Hahnke, John Riddle as Young Anton, Elena Shaddow as Ottilie Schell, Timothy Shew as Hans Nusselin, and Michelle Veintimilla as Young Claire.

The production featured scenic design by Scott Pask, costume design by Ann-Hould-Ward, lighting design by Japhy Weideman, and sound design by Dan Moses Schreier, with stage management by Lori M. Doyle, Thomas J. Gates, and Libby Unsworth.