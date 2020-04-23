Celebrate the 5th Anniversary of The Visit on Broadway Starring Chita Rivera

By Marc J. Franklin
Apr 23, 2020
 
The musical opened at the Lyceum Theatre April 23, 2015.

The Visit opened on Broadway at the Lyceum Theatre April 23, 2015. The musical, directed by John Doyle and choreographed by Graciela Daniele, played 32 previews and 61 performances before closing June 14, 2015, earning five Tony Award nominations, including Best Musical.

Based on the satirical play by Friedrich Dürrenmatt as adapted by Maurice Valency, The Visit explores greed, love, and one woman’s carefully plotted revenge after she returns to the hardship-stricken town of her birth. The musical featured music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, and book by Terrence McNally.

Chita Rivera in <i>The Visit</i>
Chita Rivera in The Visit Thom Kaine
John Riddle and Michelle Veintimilla in <i>The Visit</i>
John Riddle and Michelle Veintimilla in The Visit Joan Marcus
Chita Rivera and cast of <i>The Visit</i>
Chita Rivera and cast of The Visit Thom Kaine
in <i>The Visit</i>
Roger Rees, John Riddle, Michelle Veintimilla, and Chita Rivera in The Visit Joan Marcus
in <i>The Visit</i>
Chita Rivera and Michelle Veintimilla in The Visit Thom Kaine
in <i>The Visit</i>
Chita Rivera and Roger Rees in The Visit Thom Kaine
in <i>The Visit</i>
John Riddle and Roger Rees in The Visit Joan Marcus
Tom Nelis, Chita Rivera, Chris Newcomer, and Matthew Deming of <i>The Visit</i>
Tom Nelis, Chita Rivera, Chris Newcomer, and Matthew Deming of The Visit Joan Marcus
Cast of <i>The Visit</i>
Cast of The Visit Thom Kaine
Cast of <i>The Visit</i>
Cast of The Visit Thom Kaine
The Visit starred Chita Rivera as Claire Zachanassian, Roger Rees as Anton Schell, Jason Danieley as Frederich Kuhn, David Garrison as Peter Dummermut, Mary Beth Peil as Matilde Schell, George Abud as Karl Schell, Matthew Deming as Louis Perch, Diana DiMarzio as Annie Dummermut, Rick Holmes as Father Josef, Tom Nelis as Rudi, Chris Newcomer as Jacob Chicken, Aaron Ramey as Otto Hahnke, John Riddle as Young Anton, Elena Shaddow as Ottilie Schell, Timothy Shew as Hans Nusselin, and Michelle Veintimilla as Young Claire.

The production featured scenic design by Scott Pask, costume design by Ann-Hould-Ward, lighting design by Japhy Weideman, and sound design by Dan Moses Schreier, with stage management by Lori M. Doyle, Thomas J. Gates, and Libby Unsworth.

