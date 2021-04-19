Celebrate the 6th Anniversary of Fun Home on Broadway

By Marc J. Franklin
Apr 19, 2021
 
The musical, adapted from Alison Bechdel’s autobiographical graphic novel, opened at the Circle in the Square Theatre April 19, 2015.
Sydney Lucas, Beth Malone, and Emily Skeggs in <i>Fun Home</i>
Sydney Lucas, Beth Malone, and Emily Skeggs in Fun Home Joan Marcus

Fun Home opened on Broadway at the Circle in the Square Theatre April 19, 2015. The musical, directed by Sam Gold with choreography by Danny Mefford, played 26 previews and 583 performances before closing September 10, 2016. The production earned 12 Tony Award nominations, winning five including Best Musical.

Based on Alison Bechdel’s autobiographical graphic novel, Fun Home follows Bechdel as she dives deep into her past to tell the story of the volatile, brilliant, one-of-a-kind man whose temperament and secrets defined her family and her life. The musical featured music by Jeanine Tesori and book and lyrics by Lisa Kron.

Look Back at Fun Home on Broadway

8 PHOTOS
The cast of <i>Fun Home</i>
The cast of Fun Home on Broadway Joan Marcus
Judy Kuhn, Oscar Williams, Zell Steele Morrow, Sydney Lucas, and Michael Cerveris in <i>Fun Home</i>
Judy Kuhn, Oscar Williams, Zell Steele Morrow, Sydney Lucas, and Michael Cerveris in Fun Home Joan Marcus
Sydney Lucas, Beth Malone, and Emily Skeggs in <i>Fun Home</i>
Sydney Lucas, Beth Malone, and Emily Skeggs in Fun Home Joan Marcus
Oscar Williams, Zell Steele Morrow, and Sydney Lucas in <i>Fun Home</i>
Oscar Williams, Zell Steele Morrow, and Sydney Lucas in Fun Home Joan Marcus
Beth Malone and Emily Skeggs in <i>Fun Home</i>
Beth Malone and Emily Skeggs in Fun Home Jenny Anderson
Judy Kuhn and Sydney Lucas in <i>Fun Home</i>
Judy Kuhn and Sydney Lucas in Fun Home Jenny Anderson
in <i>Fun Home</i>
Cast of Fun Home Joan Marcus
Sydney Lucas and Michael Cerveris in <i>Fun Home</i>
Sydney Lucas and Michael Cerveris in Fun Home Joan Marcus
Share

The musical starred Sydney Lucas as Small Alison, Emily Skeggs as Medium Alison, and Beth Malone as Alison alongside Michael Cerveris as Bruce, Judy Kuhn as Helen, Roberta Colindrez as Joan, Zell Steele Morrow as John, Oscar Williams as Christian, and Joél Perez as Roy/Mark/Pete/Bobby Jeremy. Rounding out the company were Jim Stanek, Nicole Van Giesen, Gabriella Pizzolo, Lauren Patten, and Marrick Smith as understudies.

Fun Home featured scenic and costume design by David Zinn, lighting design by Ben Stanton, video content by Lucy Mackinnon, and sound design by Kai Harada, with stage management by Lisa Dawn Cave, Kevin Bertolacci, and Kelly Stillwell. Visit the Playbill Vault for the complete cast and creative team.

