Celebrate the 6th Anniversary of Fun Home on Broadway

The musical, adapted from Alison Bechdel’s autobiographical graphic novel, opened at the Circle in the Square Theatre April 19, 2015.

Fun Home opened on Broadway at the Circle in the Square Theatre April 19, 2015. The musical, directed by Sam Gold with choreography by Danny Mefford, played 26 previews and 583 performances before closing September 10, 2016. The production earned 12 Tony Award nominations, winning five including Best Musical.

Based on Alison Bechdel’s autobiographical graphic novel, Fun Home follows Bechdel as she dives deep into her past to tell the story of the volatile, brilliant, one-of-a-kind man whose temperament and secrets defined her family and her life. The musical featured music by Jeanine Tesori and book and lyrics by Lisa Kron.

Look Back at Fun Home on Broadway Look Back at Fun Home on Broadway 8 PHOTOS

The musical starred Sydney Lucas as Small Alison, Emily Skeggs as Medium Alison, and Beth Malone as Alison alongside Michael Cerveris as Bruce, Judy Kuhn as Helen, Roberta Colindrez as Joan, Zell Steele Morrow as John, Oscar Williams as Christian, and Joél Perez as Roy/Mark/Pete/Bobby Jeremy. Rounding out the company were Jim Stanek, Nicole Van Giesen, Gabriella Pizzolo, Lauren Patten, and Marrick Smith as understudies.

Fun Home featured scenic and costume design by David Zinn, lighting design by Ben Stanton, video content by Lucy Mackinnon, and sound design by Kai Harada, with stage management by Lisa Dawn Cave, Kevin Bertolacci, and Kelly Stillwell. Visit the Playbill Vault for the complete cast and creative team.