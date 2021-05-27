Celebrate the 74th Annual Tony Awards With a Look at the Shows Nominated for Best Production

By Marc J. Franklin
May 27, 2021
 
Ahead of the September ceremony, revisit the shows vying for Best Musical, Best Play, and Best Revival of a Play.
Jagged Little Pill_Tina_Moulin Rouge!_HR.jpg
Jagged Little Pill, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, and Moulin Rouge!

As previously announced, the Broadway League and American Theatre Wing have secured a date for the 74th annual Tony Awards. The ceremony will take place September 26 in a four-hour celebration spread across two separate televised events.As Broadway remains dark due to the coronavirus pandemic, the ceremony returns to celebrate an abbreviated theatrical season.

Ahead of the September ceremony, freshen up on the productions vying for Best Musical, Best Play, and Best Revival of a Play.

25 PHOTOS
Best Musical_v1.jpg
Best Musical
<i>Jagged Little Pill</i> Playbill - Opening Night
Jagged Little Pill
Jagged Little Pill_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Elizabeth Stanley and cast of Jagged Little Pill Matthew Murphy
<i>Moulin Rouge</i> Playbill - Opening Night
Moulin Rouge
Moulin_Rouge_Broadway_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Jacqueline B. Arnold, Robyn Hurder, Holly James, and Jeigh Madjus in Moulin Rouge! Matthew Murphy
<i>Tina: The Tina Turner Musical</i> Playbill - Opening Night
Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
Adrienne Warren and cast of <i>Tina: The Tina Turner Musical</i>
Adrienne Warren and cast of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical Manuel Harlan
Best Play_v1.jpg
Best Play
<i>Grand Horizons</i> Playbill - Opening Night
Grand Horizons
James Cromwell and Jane Alexander in <i>Grand Horizons</i>
James Cromwell and Jane Alexander in Grand Horizons Joan Marcus
