Celebrate the 74th Annual Tony Nominees With These Showstopping Cast Portraits

Photographer Michaelah Reynolds gathered ensemblists from the Best Musical nominees for a glam photo shoot in honor of the theatre community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As previously announced, the Broadway League and American Theatre Wing have secured a date for the 74th annual Tony Awards. The ceremony will take place September 26 in a four-hour celebration spread across two separate televised events.

Though the ceremony was sidelined due to the COVID-19 pandemic, theatre photographer Michaelah Reynolds sought to commemorate the momentous honor with a glam photo shoot featuring cast members from the productions nominated for Best Musical.

“I put this project together back in October when all of the Tony nominees were announced. As I thought of how to celebrate the nominees, I reflected about the past year of the shutdown, with the theatre community being hit the hardest. In October, everything still felt very melancholy, but everyone still had small victories,” Reynolds explains. “I wanted to uplift the ensemble members of each nominated musical because, at its core, this is a testament to their hard work and a victory for them. Since I took these photos before the full vaccine rollout, I wanted to find a safe way to portray a COVID Tony Awards, and felt the best way was to show off their Tony's outfit with masks! As an industry member and theatre fan, it warmed my heart to see all of these hardworking actors back at their theatres, even if it was just for a moment. I can't wait to see these actors thrive at what they do best once Broadway comes back!”

