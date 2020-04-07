Celebrate the Cast of Broadway's Upcoming Caroline, or Change

The show, which will return to Broadway this fall, was set to have its opening night April 7.

The previously scheduled spring revival of Caroline, or Change, on hiatus until the fall, was set to open on Broadway April 7. To celebrate the show, revisit the cast and creative team's champagne toast earlier this spring on the musical's set, prior to the Broadway shutdown in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

In the video above, check out writers Jeanine Tesori and Tony Kushner, star Sharon D. Clarke, performances from the cast, and more.

The Broadway revival of Caroline, or Change, starring Clarke, was originally set to begin previews at Studio 54 March 13 (Broadway houses went dark March 12 in an effort to curb the spread of the virus in New York City). Directed by Michael Longhurst, with choreography by Ann Yee, the production will return in the fall with dates to be announced.

The rescheduling from Roundabout Theatre Company is part of a major season reshuffling that also includes 2020 spring and summer Off-Broadway offerings. Learn more here.

