Celebrate the Holidays With These Wintertime Favorite Shows

Check out photos from A Christmas Carol, Elf, Annie, The Nutcracker, and more.

The holidays are upon us, so let’s enjoy memories from past shows while we wait for the curtain to rise again.

Holiday productions are a favorite tradition of many theatregoers, whether it’s a classic like A Christmas Carol or more comical creations like Who’s Holiday. And, of course, it’s not a winter season without the Rockettes or The Nutcracker!

And, a number of beloved musicals feature show-stopping Christmas scenes, including Mame and Annie.

So, pour a mug of hot cocoa and scroll through this photo gallery of winter holiday shows.

