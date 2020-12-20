Celebrate the Holidays With These Wintertime Favorite Shows

By Dan Meyer
Dec 20, 2020
 
Check out photos from A Christmas Carol, Elf, Annie, The Nutcracker, and more.
Stars Finale 99.jpg
Kerry O'Malley, Stephen Bogardus, Jeffry Denman, and Meredith Patterson in White Christmas Joan Marcus

The holidays are upon us, so let’s enjoy memories from past shows while we wait for the curtain to rise again.

Holiday productions are a favorite tradition of many theatregoers, whether it’s a classic like A Christmas Carol or more comical creations like Who’s Holiday. And, of course, it’s not a winter season without the Rockettes or The Nutcracker!

And, a number of beloved musicals feature show-stopping Christmas scenes, including Mame and Annie.

So, pour a mug of hot cocoa and scroll through this photo gallery of winter holiday shows.

Celebrate the Holidays With These 18 Wintertime Favorite Shows

47 PHOTOS
Mame Playbill - October 1966
Mame
nypl.digitalcollections.9e138821-0e0b-17f0-e040-e00a18066d2b.001.w.jpg
Angela Lansbury in Mame Kenn Duncan
Promises, Promises Playbill - March 1969
Promises, Promises
Promises Promises.jpg
Cast of Promises, Promises
Baayork Lee, Donna McKechnie, and Margo Sappington
Baayork Lee, Donna McKechnie, and Margo Sappington in Promises, Promises
cover_no_shadow
Here's Love (Based on Miracle on 34th Street)
Paul-Reed, Janis-Paige, Cliff-Hall, Fred-Gwynne, Arthur-Rubin Hers Love.jpg
Paul Reed, Janis Paige, Cliff Hall, Fred Gwynne, and Arthur Rubin in Here's Love
Janis-Paige, Craig-Stevens heres love.jpg
Janis Paige and Craig Stevens in Here's Love
cover_no_shadow
A Doll's House
A Dolls House 1975 copy.jpg
Judith Light, Michael Chambers, and Liv Ullmann in A Doll's House Martha Swope
