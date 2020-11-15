Celebrate The Prom With A Look Back At Its Journey to Broadway

By Marc J. Franklin
Nov 15, 2020
 
The musical, directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw, opened at the Longacre Theatre November 15, 2018.
The_Prom_Broadway_Production_Photo_2018_3_758.4416_The cast of The Prom in THE PROM, Photo by Deen van Meer, 2018_HR.jpg
Cast of The Prom Deen van Meer

Following an out-of-town engagement at the Alliance Theatre in Atlanta, Georgia, in 2016, The Prom opened on Broadway at the Longacre Theatre November 15, 2018. The musical, directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw, played 23 previews and 309 performances before closing August 11, 2019, earning seven Tony nominations, including Best Musical.

Based on an original concept by Jack Viertel, the musical tells the story of Emma, a high school student in Indiana who becomes the center of a media scandal for wanting to bring her girlfriend to the prom.

Christopher Sieber, Beth Leavel, Brooks Ashmanskas, and Cast (c)Dori Ber.jpg
Christopher Sieber, Beth Leavel, and Brooks Ashmanskas in The Prom at the Alliance Theatre Dori Berinstein
Caitlin Kinnunen
Caitlin Kinnunen in The Prom at the Alliance Theatre Greg Mooney
Cast of The Prom (c)Greg Mooney email.jpg
Cast of of The Prom at the Alliance Theatre Greg Mooney
Cast of <i>The Prom</i>
Cast of The Prom at the Alliance Theatre Greg Mooney
The_Prom_Broadway_Press_Photo_2018_3_Caitlin Kinnunen, Isabelle McCalla in THE PROM, Photo by Nathan Johnson_HR.jpg
Caitlin Kinnunen and Isabelle McCalla in a promo photo for The Prom Nathan Johnson
The_Prom_Broadway_Press_Photo_2018_2_Brooks Ashmanskas, Beth Leavel, Caitlin Kinnunen, Christopher Sieber, Angie Schworer in THE PROM, Photo by Nathan Johnson, 2018_HR.jpg
Brooks Ashmanskas, Beth Leavel, Caitlin Kinnunen, Christopher Sieber, and Angie Schworer in a promo photo for The Prom Nathan Johnson
The_Prom_Broadway_Press_Photo_2018_1_Courtenay Collins, Beth Leavel, Michael Potts, Caitlin Kinnunen, Brooks Ashmanskas, Josh Lamon, Christopher Sieber, Angie Schworer in THE PROM, Photo by Nathan Johnson_HR.jpg
Courtenay Collins, Beth Leavel, Michael Potts, Caitlin Kinnunen, Isabelle McCalla, Brooks Ashmanskas, Josh Lamon, Christopher Sieber, and Angie Schworer in a promo photo for The Prom Nathan Johnson
The_Prom_Broadway_Press_Day_2018_HR
Isabelle McCalla and Caitlin Kinnunen meet the press ahead of The Prom on Broadway Marc J. Franklin
The_Prom_Broadway_Press_Day_2018_HR
Angie Schworer, Christohper Sieber, Caitlin Kinnunen, Beth Leavel, and Brooks Ashmanskas meet the press ahead of The Prom on Broadway Marc J. Franklin
The_Prom_Broadway_Press_Day_2018_HR
Angie Schworer, Christopher Sieber, Beth Leavel, and Brooks Ashmanskas meet the press ahead of The Prom on Broadway Marc J. Franklin
The musical comedy starred Brooks Ashmanskas as Barry Glickman, Beth Leavel as Dee Dee Allen, Christopher Sieber as Trent Oliver, Caitlin Kinnunen as Emma, Isabelle McCalla as Alyssa, Michael Potts as Mr. Hawkins, Angie Schworer as Angie, Courtenay Collins as Mrs. Greene, and Josh Lamon as Sheldon Saperstein. Rounding out the cast were Mary Antonini, Courtney Balan, Jerusha Cavazos, Shelby Finnie, Josh Franklin, Sheldon Henry, Fernell Hogan, Joomin Hwang, Becca Lee, Wayne “Juice” Mackins, Vasthy Mompoint, Anthony Norman, Drew redington, Teddy Toye, Kalyn West, and Brittany Zeinstra with Gabi Campo, David Josefsberg, Kate Marilley, and Jack Sippel as swings/understudies.

The Prom featured music by Matthew Sklar, lyrics by Chad Beguelin, and a book by Bob Martin and Beguelin, with scenic design by Scott Pask, costume design by Matthew Pachtman and Ann Roth, lighting design by Natasha Katz, and sound design by Brian Ronan, with stage management by Glynn David Turner, Peyton Taylor Becker, and Luke Anderson. For the complete cast and creative team, visit PlaybillVault.com/TheProm.

A film adaption of The Prom, directed by Ryan Murphy, is set to debut on Netflix December 11.

