Celebrate The Prom With A Look Back At Its Journey to Broadway

The musical, directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw, opened at the Longacre Theatre November 15, 2018.

Following an out-of-town engagement at the Alliance Theatre in Atlanta, Georgia, in 2016, The Prom opened on Broadway at the Longacre Theatre November 15, 2018. The musical, directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw, played 23 previews and 309 performances before closing August 11, 2019, earning seven Tony nominations, including Best Musical.

Based on an original concept by Jack Viertel, the musical tells the story of Emma, a high school student in Indiana who becomes the center of a media scandal for wanting to bring her girlfriend to the prom.

Celebrate The Prom With A Look Back At Its Journey to Broadway Celebrate The Prom With A Look Back At Its Journey to Broadway 29 PHOTOS

The musical comedy starred Brooks Ashmanskas as Barry Glickman, Beth Leavel as Dee Dee Allen, Christopher Sieber as Trent Oliver, Caitlin Kinnunen as Emma, Isabelle McCalla as Alyssa, Michael Potts as Mr. Hawkins, Angie Schworer as Angie, Courtenay Collins as Mrs. Greene, and Josh Lamon as Sheldon Saperstein. Rounding out the cast were Mary Antonini, Courtney Balan, Jerusha Cavazos, Shelby Finnie, Josh Franklin, Sheldon Henry, Fernell Hogan, Joomin Hwang, Becca Lee, Wayne “Juice” Mackins, Vasthy Mompoint, Anthony Norman, Drew redington, Teddy Toye, Kalyn West, and Brittany Zeinstra with Gabi Campo, David Josefsberg, Kate Marilley, and Jack Sippel as swings/understudies.

The Prom featured music by Matthew Sklar, lyrics by Chad Beguelin, and a book by Bob Martin and Beguelin, with scenic design by Scott Pask, costume design by Matthew Pachtman and Ann Roth, lighting design by Natasha Katz, and sound design by Brian Ronan, with stage management by Glynn David Turner, Peyton Taylor Becker, and Luke Anderson. For the complete cast and creative team, visit PlaybillVault.com/TheProm.

A film adaption of The Prom, directed by Ryan Murphy, is set to debut on Netflix December 11.