Celebrate the Return of Theatre With a Springsteen on Broadway Playbill

The show begins performances June 26 at the St. James Theatre.

There’s no better souvenir to welcome theatre back than the first Broadway Playbill since the COVID-19 shutdown. With Springsteen on Broadway beginning performances June 26 at the St. James Theatre, fans can own a piece of history with a collectible Playbill from the show. Click here to purchase.

The memento is guaranteed authentic and arrives sealed in a custom-fitted vinyl bag, having been mailed in protective packaging. Free shipping is available for all Playbills within the U.S. via domestic ground.

Springsteen on Broadway, the intimate solo concert from Grammy-winning rock legend Bruce Springsteen, originally played a year-long Broadway run at the Walter Kerr Theatre (like the St. James, owned and operated by Jujamcyn), opening in October 2017. Springsteen was honored with a Special Tony Award for the sold-out engagement. Broadway performances were filmed and subsequently released as a Netflix special and album.

Performances are currently scheduled through September 4. Audience members will be required to provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination in order to enter the theatre.

