Celebrate Theatre With These 25 Lego Broadway Recreations

Take a look at Jack Abrams' Broadway Bricks designs of Hadestown, Six, and more as he transforms ordinary Legos into theatre favorites.

Though the curtain is down on the Main Stem, the love of Broadway remains strong as artists share their theatre-inspired pieces that have kept them creative throughout the year. Broadway Bricks creator Jack Abrams has taken “theatre-inspired pieces” quite literally, transforming ordinary Legos into recreations of some of the biggest theatre hits to play the stage and screen.

“With Broadway dark for the majority of 2020, I have been keeping my theatre passion burning by blasting different albums on a loop, seeing all of the amazing quarantine fan art on social media, and of course creating new sets of Broadway Bricks!,” said Abrams.

In celebration of theatre, check out these 25 Broadway Bricks of Hadestown, Six, and more.



Follow along as Abrams continues his recreations on Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok at @broadwaybricks.