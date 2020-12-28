Celebrate Theatre With These 25 Lego Broadway Recreations

Photo Features   Celebrate Theatre With These 25 Lego Broadway Recreations
By Marc J. Franklin
Dec 28, 2020
 
Take a look at Jack Abrams' Broadway Bricks designs of Hadestown, Six, and more as he transforms ordinary Legos into theatre favorites.
Broadway Bricks_2020_HR
Hadestown Broadway Bricks/Instagram @BroadwayBricks

Though the curtain is down on the Main Stem, the love of Broadway remains strong as artists share their theatre-inspired pieces that have kept them creative throughout the year. Broadway Bricks creator Jack Abrams has taken “theatre-inspired pieces” quite literally, transforming ordinary Legos into recreations of some of the biggest theatre hits to play the stage and screen.

“With Broadway dark for the majority of 2020, I have been keeping my theatre passion burning by blasting different albums on a loop, seeing all of the amazing quarantine fan art on social media, and of course creating new sets of Broadway Bricks!,” said Abrams.

In celebration of theatre, check out these 25 Broadway Bricks of Hadestown, Six, and more.

Broadway Bricks_2020_HR
& Juliet Broadway Bricks/Instagram @BroadwayBricks
Broadway Bricks_2020_HR
Annie Broadway Bricks/Instagram @BroadwayBricks
Broadway Bricks_2020_HR
Beetlejuice Broadway Bricks/Instagram @BroadwayBricks
Broadway Bricks_2020_HR
Company Broadway Bricks/Instagram @BroadwayBricks
Broadway Bricks_2020_HR
Dear Evan Hansen Broadway Bricks/Instagram @BroadwayBricks
Broadway Bricks_2020_HR
Diana Broadway Bricks/Instagram @BroadwayBricks
Broadway Bricks_2020_HR
Everybody's Talking About Jamie Broadway Bricks/Instagram @BroadwayBricks
Broadway Bricks_2020_HR
Girl From the North Country Broadway Bricks/Instagram @BroadwayBricks
Broadway Bricks_2020_HR
Grand Horizons Broadway Bricks/Instagram @BroadwayBricks
Broadway Bricks_2020_HR
The Greatest Showman Broadway Bricks/Instagram @BroadwayBricks
Follow along as Abrams continues his recreations on Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok at @broadwaybricks.

