Celebrate Tony Award Winner Christine Baranski With a Look Back at Her Career on Broadway

By Marc J. Franklin
May 02, 2020
 
The stage and screen star celebrates her birthday May 2.
Christine Baranski Patrick Harbron/CBS

Stage and screen star Christine Baranski celebrates her birthday May 2.

The two-time Tony Award winner, known for her work in The Good Wife, Mamma Mia!, and more, made her Broadway debut in Lezley Havad’s thriller Hide and Seek in 1980 playing Elly Bart. In 1984 she returned to the Main Stem, originating the role of Charlotte in Tom Stoppard’s The Real Thing and taking on the role of Bonnie in David Rabe’s Hurlyburly. In 1986 she played Bonnie Flingus in John Guare's The House of Blue Leaves, and in 1988 she was seen as Chris Gorman in Neil Simon’s farce Rumors. The actor made her Broadway musical debut in Nick & Nora, playing Tracy Gardner.

Baranksi won her Tony Awards for her work in Rumors and The Real Thing and was last seen on Broadway in Boeing-Boeing in 2008, starring as Berthe in the Marc Camoletti comedy.

The Real Thing
Jeremy Irons and Christine Baranski in The Real Thing Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Jeremy Irons and Christine Baranski in The Real Thing Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Christine Baranski and Jeremy Irons in The Real Thing Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Christine Baranski and Kenneth Welsh in The Real Thing Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Christine Baranski and John Rubinstein in Hurlyburly Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Christine Baranski in Hurlyburly Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Ron Silver, John Rubinstein, Susan Anton, Alison Bartlett, Christine Baranski, Harris Laskawy, and Harvey Keitel in Hurlyburly Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
