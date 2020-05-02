Celebrate Tony Award Winner Christine Baranski With a Look Back at Her Career on Broadway

The stage and screen star celebrates her birthday May 2.

The two-time Tony Award winner, known for her work in The Good Wife, Mamma Mia!, and more, made her Broadway debut in Lezley Havad’s thriller Hide and Seek in 1980 playing Elly Bart. In 1984 she returned to the Main Stem, originating the role of Charlotte in Tom Stoppard’s The Real Thing and taking on the role of Bonnie in David Rabe’s Hurlyburly. In 1986 she played Bonnie Flingus in John Guare's The House of Blue Leaves, and in 1988 she was seen as Chris Gorman in Neil Simon’s farce Rumors. The actor made her Broadway musical debut in Nick & Nora, playing Tracy Gardner.

Baranksi won her Tony Awards for her work in Rumors and The Real Thing and was last seen on Broadway in Boeing-Boeing in 2008, starring as Berthe in the Marc Camoletti comedy.

