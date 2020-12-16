Celebrate Tony Award Winner LaChanze With a Look at Her Stage Highlights

By Marc J. Franklin
Dec 16, 2020
 
The actor celebrates her birthday December 16.
LaChanze and Elizabeth Teeter Ahron R. Foster

Tony Award winner LaChanze celebrates her birthday December 16.

LaChanze made her Broadway debut in the ensemble of Uptown… It’s Hot! in 1986, launching an award-winning career on the Main Stem. In the following years, she originated seminal roles in musical theatre, including Ti Moune in Once On This Island (earning a Tony nomination), Celie in The Color Purple (winning the Tony Award for Best Actress in a musical), and more. She was last seen on Broadway in Matthew Warchus’ production of A Christmas Carol.

In honor of LaChanze, take a look at highlights from her stage career.

LaChanze with the original cast of Once on This Island.
LaChanze and cast of Once on This Island Martha Swope / The New York Public Library
Milton Craig Nealy, LaChanze, and Gerry McIntyre in Once on This Island Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Sheila Gibbs, Ellis E. Williams, and LaChanze in Once on This Island Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Jerry Dixon and LaChanze in Once on This Island Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
LaChanze and cast of Company
Cheryl Alexander, Jerry Dixon, Jonathan Dokuchitz, LaChanze, Duane Boutte, Darius deHaas, Robert Jason Jackson, and Myiia Watson-Davis in <i>The Bubbly Black Girl Sheds Her Chameleon Skin</i>
Cheryl Alexander, Jerry Dixon, Jonathan Dokuchitz, LaChanze, Duane Boutte, Darius deHaas, Robert Jason Jackson, and Myiia Watson-Davis in The Bubbly Black Girl Sheds Her Chameleon Skin Joan Marcus
LaChanze and Michael Hayden in <i>Dessa Rose</i>
LaChanze and Michael Hayden in Dessa Rose Joan Marcus
LaChanze in the world premiere production of The Color Purple at the Alliance Theatre.
LaChanze in The Color Purple
LaChanze in The Color Purple.
LaChanze in The Color Purple Paul Kolnik
Zipporah G. Gatling , LaChanze, Leon G. Thomas III, and Reneé Elise Goldsberry
Zipporah G. Gatling , LaChanze, Leon G. Thomas III, and Reneé Elise Goldsberry in The Color Purple Paul Kolnik
