Celebrate Tony Award Winner LaChanze With a Look at Her Stage Highlights

Tony Award winner LaChanze celebrates her birthday December 16.

LaChanze made her Broadway debut in the ensemble of Uptown… It’s Hot! in 1986, launching an award-winning career on the Main Stem. In the following years, she originated seminal roles in musical theatre, including Ti Moune in Once On This Island (earning a Tony nomination), Celie in The Color Purple (winning the Tony Award for Best Actress in a musical), and more. She was last seen on Broadway in Matthew Warchus’ production of A Christmas Carol.

In honor of LaChanze, take a look at highlights from her stage career.

