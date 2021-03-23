Celebrate Tony Nominee Melissa Errico With a Look at Her Stage Highlights

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photo Features   Celebrate Tony Nominee Melissa Errico With a Look at Her Stage Highlights
By Marc J. Franklin
Mar 23, 2021
 
The actor, known for her work in Amour, My Fair Lady, and more, celebrates her birthday March 23.
Melissa Errico
Melissa Errico Jenny Anderson

Tony nominee Melissa Errico celebrates her birthday March 23. The actor made her Broadway debut in starring as Princess Kitty Scherbatsky in the 1992 production of Anna Karenina. Throughout the course of her vast career, Errico has returned to Broadway in My Fair Lady, High Society, Amour (which garnered her a Tony nomination for Best Actress in a Musical), Dracula The Musical, and Irving Berlin’s White Christmas.

She also appeared Off-Broadway in Encores! Do I Hear a Waltz?; Passion; and the Irish Rep’s Finian’s Rainbow and On a Clear Day You Can See Forever. In addition to her stage career, Errico has appeared on screen in Billions, The Good Wife, and more, and is a frequent performer on concert stages.

Errico has released several solo recordings including Sondheim Sublime, Legrand Affair, and most recently the new single “Happiness is Just A Thing Called Joe,” a collaboration with pianist Lara Downes.

Celebrate Tony Nominee Melissa Errico With a Look Back at Her Stage Highlights

Celebrate Tony Nominee Melissa Errico With a Look Back at Her Stage Highlights

22 PHOTOS
Gregg Edelman and Melissa Errico in Anna Karenina.
Gregg Edelman and Melissa Errico in Anna Karenina
Melissa Errico and Gregg Edelman in Anna Karenina.
Melissa Errico and Gregg Edelman in Anna Karenina Martha Swope / The New York Public Library
My Fair Lady Playbill - Opening Night, Dec 1993
My Fair Lady
Melissa Errico and Daniel McDonald in High Society
Melissa Errico and Daniel McDonald in High Society Photo by Photo by Ken Friedman
He's Got That Thing: John McMartin and Melissa Errico in High Society
John McMartin and Melissa Errico in High Society Photo by Photo by Joan Marcus
Norm Lewis, Melissa Errico, Sarah Litzinger, John Cunningham, Malcom Gets, Christopher Fitzgerald, and Nora Mae Lyng
Norm Lewis, Melissa Errico, Sarah Litzinger, John Cunningham, Malcom Gets, Christopher Fitzgerald, and Nora Mae Lyng in Amour Joan Marcus
Melissa Errico and Malcolm Gets in the original Broadway production of <i>Amour</i>
Melissa Errico and Malcolm Gets in Amour
Melissa Errico in Dracula
Melissa Errico in Dracula Photo by Joan Marcus
Tom Hewitt and Melissa Errico in Dracula the Musical
Tom Hewitt and Melissa Errico in Dracula the Musical Photo by Joan Marcus
Melissa Errico in <i>Dracula, The Musical</i>
Melissa Errico in Dracula, The Musical Joan Marcus
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.