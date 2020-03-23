Celebrate Tony Nominee Melissa Errico With a Look at Her Stage Highlights

The actor, known for her work in Amour, My Fair Lady, and more, celebrates her birthday March 23.

Tony nominee Melissa Errico celebrates her birthday March 23. The actor made her Broadway debut in starring as Princess Kitty Scherbatsky in the 1992 production of Anna Karenina. Throughout the course of her three decade career, Errico has returned to Broadway in My Fair Lady, High Society, Amour (which garnered her a Tony nomination for Best Actress in a Musical), Dracula The Musical, and Irving Berlin’s White Christmas.

She also appeared Off-Broadway in Encores! Do I Hear a Waltz?; Passion; and the Irish Rep’s Finian’s Rainbow and On a Clear Day You Can See Forever. In addition to her stage career, Errico has appeared on screen in Billions, The Good Wife, and more, and is a frequent performer on concert stages.

Errico has released several solo recordings including Sondheim Sublime, Legrand Affair.