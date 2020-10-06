Celebrate Tony Nominee Michael Arden With a Look Back at His Stage Career

Photo Features   Celebrate Tony Nominee Michael Arden With a Look Back at His Stage Career
By Marc J. Franklin
Oct 06, 2020
 
The actor and director celebrates his birthday October 6.
Tony_Nominations_Press_Junket_2018_29_HR.jpg
Michael Arden Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Tony Award nominee Michael Arden celebrates his birthday October 6.

Arden made his Broadway debut in 2003, starring as Tom Sawyer in the revival of Big River. He also starred in the Off-Broadway cult hit Bare, originated the role of Quasimodo in Disney’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame, and more.

In addition to his work as an actor, Arden is also a celebrated director, earning Tony Award nominations for his reinventions of Spring Awakening and Once On This Island on Broadway.

20 PHOTOS
3B3D0429.jpg
Michael Arden in Bare Joan Marcus
Michael Arden and John Hill
Michael Arden and John Hill in Bare Joan Marcus
Tyrone Giordano, Ty Taylor, Michael Arden and the cast of <I>Pippin</i>
Tyrone Giordano, Ty Taylor, Michael Arden and cast of Pippin
Michael Arden, Ty Taylor and Tyrone Giordano
Michael Arden, Ty Taylor and Tyrone Giordano in Pippin
Logan Marshall-Green and Michael Arden in <i>Swimming in the Shallows</i>
Logan Marshall-Green and Michael Arden in Swimming in the Shallows Joan Marcus
Logan Marshall-Green and Michael Arden in <i>Swimming in the Shallows</i>
Logan Marshall-Green and Michael Arden in Swimming in the Shallows Joan Marcus
Michael Arden and in <i>The Times They Are A-Changin&#39;</i>
Michael Arden and Charlie Hodges in The Times They Are A-Changin' Richard Termine
in <i>The Times They Are A-Changin&#39;</i>
Michael Arden and Thom Sesma in The Times They Are A-Changin' Richard Termine
in <i>The Hunchback of Notre Dame</i>
Michael Arden and cast of The Hunchback of Notre Dame Jerry Dalia
in <i>The Hunchback of Notre Dame</i>
Michael Arden and Ciara Renée in The Hunchback of Notre Dame Jerry Dalia
