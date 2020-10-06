Celebrate Tony Nominee Michael Arden With a Look Back at His Stage Career

The actor and director celebrates his birthday October 6.

Arden made his Broadway debut in 2003, starring as Tom Sawyer in the revival of Big River. He also starred in the Off-Broadway cult hit Bare, originated the role of Quasimodo in Disney’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame, and more.

In addition to his work as an actor, Arden is also a celebrated director, earning Tony Award nominations for his reinventions of Spring Awakening and Once On This Island on Broadway.

